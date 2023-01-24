Read full article on original website
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan
Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
Michigan adds 6,530 COVID cases over past week, 260 deaths
The State of Michigan added 6,530 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
No, toll roads are not the answer in Michigan
“Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds,” read the headline of a Jan. 19 story in Bridge Michigan. “Is it time?”. The framing of headline is meant to indicate that there’s a pile of money sitting there, waiting to be grabbed to fix the roads, if only the state would grab it.
How do Republicans feel about Whitmer’s State of the State?
It's the first time in 40 years that Michigan has a Democratic governor at the podium and a Democratically controlled House and Senate.
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
MDHHS to expand Opioid Health Home program to more counties
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced it is expanding a program that addresses opioid abuse in Michigan. The Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiative delivers intensive care management and other services to Medicaid recipients who are diagnosed with an opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan sees more deaths than births for two years
Michigan sees more deaths than births for two years
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer to call for pre-K for all 4-year-olds
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce a plan to provide prekindergarten education for all 4-year-olds in Michigan in an attempt to help families with rising costs.
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Extra food assistance benefits will end after February for Michigan families
Michigan families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law. The temporary boost in food assistance benefits — commonly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — was meant to help low-income families weather the economic hardships of the pandemic and is expected to end nationwide after next month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
