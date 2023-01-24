Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
Related
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
butlerradio.com
Two GOP Commissioners Disagree With CCAP Election Platform
A pair of Butler County Commissioners is disagreeing with a stance taken by a statewide advocacy group. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania serves as the chief lobbying effort for county commissioners statewide. As part of their 2023 legislative priorities, the group is asking for counties to get an extended timeframe to pre-canvass mail-in ballots.
wtae.com
'Project Lifesaver' offered for free to residents in Allegheny County
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When someone goes missing, every second matters. Local law enforcement say that's especially true when those that go missing have some sort of disability. Right now, in Allegheny County, there is a free program designed to help those with the propensity to wander to stay....
Pittsburgh Public Schools files lawsuits against social media companies
PITTSBURGH — Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok are all being taken to court by Pittsburgh Public Schools over the alleged harm they have done to the mental health of students. Health experts say too much time spent on social media apps can cause harm. “96% of teenagers are on...
wtae.com
'I will keep the doors of the House locked': Speaker Rozzi not wavering from decision to adjourn
PITTSBURGH — Just one day after adjourning the Pennsylvania House until late February, Speaker Mark Rozzi embarked on his statewide listening tour Wednesday, making his first stop at Carnegie Mellon University. Rozzi said he convened a bipartisan workgroup to "create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to...
Sheetz to review 'smile policy'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is coming under fire for its so-called "smile policy."The company says people with bad teeth are not qualified to work at Sheetz, but now it says it is reviewing that policy.According to Business Insider, Sheetz's employee handbook says applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."As for employees who run into dental issues, they have 90 days to solve them or find a new job, according to the report. Sheetz says it's important for employees to "display a pleasant, full and complete smile" for interactions with customers and coworkers. But former employees told Business Insider that they felt the policy is disgusting and classist.In response to Business Insider's questions, Sheetz said it's going to review its "smile policy" to make sure it is "aligned with Sheetz's commitment to foster a culture of respect."
Pittsburgh declares homelessness a public health emergency, looks for solutions
Homelessness has been declared a public health emergency in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh City Council approved legislation Tuesday asking the mayor, city housing authority and several city departments to come up with proposals to address homelessness in the long term, as well as temporary, immediate solutions to help homeless people right away.
Penn Hills officials welcome 10 new police officers, all full-time
Penn Hills officials welcomed new police officers to the municipality when Mayor Pauline Calabrese swore in 10 full-time patrolmen and women at the Jan. 23 council meeting. “This is such a tremendous evening,” Calabrese said. “I’m so proud of seeing you all stand here, and we are so grateful and honored by your service and the service of your fellow officers. … We absolutely appreciate the risks that you take, and we thank you so much for your service.”
wtae.com
City council explains emergency declaration for homeless crisis
PITTSBURGH — Declaring the current homeless crisis a public health emergency is city council's attempt to sound the alarm and engage a strong plan of action, based on the strategy disclosed by council president Theresa Kail-Smith and council member Anthony Coghill. "I initially put something in place because I...
Former Jeannette school director fined by Pa. Ethics Commission
A former Jeannette City school board member was hit with a civil penalty by the State Ethics Commission, according to an order released Wednesday. Karen A. Welshons failed to file complete and accurate statements of financial interest for 2018 and 2019 when she was a school director. She was ordered to pay a $500 penalty and file the appropriate statements with the school district within a month, the commission said.
Pitaland listed in Yelp's Top 100 restaurants list for 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh eatery known for its Mediterranean offerings has landed on a popular list of the top restaurants to eat at in the United States this year. Pitaland, located in the city's Brookline neighborhood, cracked into Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023 list, coming in ranked at #96. The Brookline-based Mediterranean bakery opened nearly 55 years ago and has been responsible for helping stock area restaurants and bakeries with pita-bread needs, often baking 10,000 items per day.Pitaland opened its own cafe nearly a decade ago, and one Yelper calls it "one of the best-kept secrets" in Pittsburgh.Joe and Jocelyne Chahine founded the bakery and restaurant after immigrating to the U.S. from Lebanon and through the 50+ years in business, it remains a family operation.Pitaland was the only Pittsburgh restaurant to make the top 100 list and one of only three Pennsylvania restaurants to be included.
Censure vote fails against Allegheny County Councilwoman Bethany Hallam
Allegheny County Council voted down Tuesday night an attempt to censure Councilwoman Bethany Hallam over foul language she directed at a fellow board member earlier this month. Council members voted 3-10 for the censure, with two council members abstaining. Several council members said it was inconsistent to bring a censure...
wtae.com
Attempt to censure an Allegheny County councilperson fails
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An attempt to censure an Allegheny County Councilperson failed in Tuesday night’s meeting. The censure motion was put on the agenda in response to councilperson Bethany Hallam’s use of a derogatory word directed at a judge. After a passionate conversation among board members,...
French biotech company opening US headquarters in Pittsburgh to begin clinical trials on diabetes medicine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A French biotech company developing a new type 2 diabetes drug is opening its American headquarters in Pittsburgh.KDKA money editor Jon Delano spoke with the company's chairman on Monday afternoon to find out what this all means.More than one in every ten adults who are 20 and older has diabetes. And for seniors, it's more like one in four has diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for over 90 percent of the cases."Diabetes, unfortunately, is rising in prevalence. It's a silent tide that's growing. For example, if you look at the American Diabetes Association and their figures,...
75 customers impacted by water main break in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A water main break in Washington County is impacting 75 customers in the Monongahela area. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the break happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Main Street and 4th Street. Crews with Pennsylvania American Water are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District police supervisor Keith Lazaron resigns
Penn Hills School Board accepted the resignation of school police supervisor Keith Lazaron at the Jan. 26 school board meeting. Lazaron was hired in October of 2022 on a five-year contract to run the safety programs at all of the districts schools. The district utilized a $323,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency in order to spearhead the hire.
lbmjournal.com
84 Lumber announces expansion plans
Eighty Four, Pa. — 84 Lumber, currently operating 310 facilities which includes 234 stores, 14 component manufacturing plants, 28 engineered wood product centers (EWP) and 34 door shops, has announced expansion plans. The company plans to open new facilities and make improvements to 54 existing locations to increase its market share by the end of 2023.
pghcitypaper.com
Refugee communities in Pittsburgh share winter food traditions
Pittsburgh was famously built on the labor of immigrants who crossed the ocean to mine coal and forge steel. They also built its food culture by bringing old world staples like pierogies, halusky, and macaroni. But even now, with the collapse of heavy industry, new waves of immigrants continue to...
Comments / 2