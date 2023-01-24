PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is coming under fire for its so-called "smile policy."The company says people with bad teeth are not qualified to work at Sheetz, but now it says it is reviewing that policy.According to Business Insider, Sheetz's employee handbook says applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."As for employees who run into dental issues, they have 90 days to solve them or find a new job, according to the report. Sheetz says it's important for employees to "display a pleasant, full and complete smile" for interactions with customers and coworkers. But former employees told Business Insider that they felt the policy is disgusting and classist.In response to Business Insider's questions, Sheetz said it's going to review its "smile policy" to make sure it is "aligned with Sheetz's commitment to foster a culture of respect."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO