State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State

After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey grows strong connections as teammates and roommates

If spending a few hours a day at Pegula Ice Arena wasn’t enough time for Penn State to build team camaraderie, how does living off campus together sound?. For many of the Nittany Lions, they live with each other in Happy Valley, from the first time they step foot on campus all the way up until their final minutes in a blue-and-white uniform.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball looks to build off recent win on the road against Rutgers, No. 10 Maryland

Penn State will look to shake some of its road woes in the midst of its five-game losing streak away from home. After splitting their recent two-game homestand at the Bryce Jordan Center, earning a win over Wisconsin after suffering a close loss to Minnesota earlier in the week, the Lady Lions will hit the road for a pair of games against Big Ten foes.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black

Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
Digital Collegian

Browsing through downtown State College’s new Lock Boutique | Review

If you haven’t heard, there’s a new boutique in downtown State College that has replaced the Ethereal Boutique since its owner moved. I was interested to see what kind of business was going to move in, and when I heard it was this place called Lock Boutique, I immediately wanted to check it out.
Digital Collegian

The Nicholas Tower experience | Column

They say your home is your temple, which is why it was such a tough process to find where to live off campus after freshman year. Me and my four current roommates sat in my 10-by-12-foot freshman dorm room and hammered out all of the important needs and wants. After taking some tours and discussing some more, we settled on our forever home — Nicholas Tower.
