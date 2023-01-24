Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Missed opportunities, crucial mistakes bite Penn State men’s volleyball in powerhouse contest
In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a 24-23 lead in Set 4 after trailing the whole set. The stage was set for an inspiring comeback for the home team which possessed all the momentum. However, the Nittany Lions were not...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State
After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey grows strong connections as teammates and roommates
If spending a few hours a day at Pegula Ice Arena wasn’t enough time for Penn State to build team camaraderie, how does living off campus together sound?. For many of the Nittany Lions, they live with each other in Happy Valley, from the first time they step foot on campus all the way up until their final minutes in a blue-and-white uniform.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball's Leilani Kapinus named to Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watchlist
Penn State's rock on defense was named to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus was recognized for her excellent defensive effort for the blue and white this season after pacing her squad in steals and blocks. The Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women's hockey looks to remain undefeated against Lindenwood in CHA matchups
Now looking at a nine-game undefeated streak, No. 12 Penn State looks to complete its season sweep against Lindenwood in the upcoming pair of matchups. After defeating the Lions in back-to-back games late in October, the Nittany Lions will see them again within their final CHA run before tournament play.
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey enters thick of Big Ten gauntlet against No. 7 Michigan
Records were broken the last time No. 6 Penn State took the ice. During last weekend’s home stint opposite Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions played in front of the two largest crowds in Pegula Ice Arena history, including Saturday’s record-breaking 6,566 Wear White game turnout. Fueled by a...
Digital Collegian
Position preview | Penn State baseball returns key contributors, exciting transfer to outfield in 2023
Outfield plays a crucial role for every baseball team. With Penn State returning its starting outfield, mixed in with depth and a highly touted transfer, the outfield will look to make some noise this upcoming season. Tayven Kelley. To start off the returning outfield is Tayven Kelley. Kelley is likely...
Digital Collegian
Window of opportunity opens for Penn State men’s volleyball against Long Beach State
After a victorious weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge against Pepperdine and Stanford, Penn State is hoping to continue its winning streak against Long Beach State on Wednesday. This will be the first team the Nittany Lions face off against this season that has a higher ranking than them...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to build off recent win on the road against Rutgers, No. 10 Maryland
Penn State will look to shake some of its road woes in the midst of its five-game losing streak away from home. After splitting their recent two-game homestand at the Bryce Jordan Center, earning a win over Wisconsin after suffering a close loss to Minnesota earlier in the week, the Lady Lions will hit the road for a pair of games against Big Ten foes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named CHA Rookie of the Week
Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign. Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23. Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black
Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees big jumps in latest InterMat rankings after 2-win week
On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend. Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to...
Digital Collegian
Linebacker Jamari Buddin officially leaves Penn State football, commits to New Mexico State
One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country. Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished...
Digital Collegian
Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel reflect on their Penn State past and look toward their Chicago future
The NWSL Draft, held at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 12, turned dreams into reality for women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel. The draft consists of four rounds with 48 total picks, and the Chicago Red Stars utilized two of their four to select both Hocking and Schlegel.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball continues Big Ten play with clashes against Rutgers, Michigan
After securing a gritty and resilient 76-65 win over Nebraska in front of the largest home crowd thus far, Penn State’s Big Ten gauntlet carries on with Rutgers and Michigan on the horizon. The Nittany Lions are set to travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on the Scarlet...
Digital Collegian
Tussey Mountain allows Penn State, State College community to hit the slopes
Tussey Mountain is a 50-acre ski resort with three chair lifts and one snow tube lift. The ownership of the mountain has changed hands since its opening in the 1960s, but it remains open to the public today. Despite facing variable conditions and warmer weather so far this season, skiers...
Digital Collegian
The lowdown on Marques Hagans with 247Sports reporter Jacquie Franciulli | The 1-0 Podcast
In this episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik welcome special guest, 247Sports Virginia beat writer Jacquie Franciulli. With the recent news of former Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans replacing Tyler Stubblefield for Penn State football, the three had much to discuss about the new hire.
Digital Collegian
Browsing through downtown State College’s new Lock Boutique | Review
If you haven’t heard, there’s a new boutique in downtown State College that has replaced the Ethereal Boutique since its owner moved. I was interested to see what kind of business was going to move in, and when I heard it was this place called Lock Boutique, I immediately wanted to check it out.
Digital Collegian
The Nicholas Tower experience | Column
They say your home is your temple, which is why it was such a tough process to find where to live off campus after freshman year. Me and my four current roommates sat in my 10-by-12-foot freshman dorm room and hammered out all of the important needs and wants. After taking some tours and discussing some more, we settled on our forever home — Nicholas Tower.
