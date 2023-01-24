Nestled in an old apartment building in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City is the quaint and cozy Chidori cafe. Designed by Studio Anettai, the cafe is miles apart from the typical trendy cafes you come across nowadays, instead, it is a warm and welcoming space that let’s you rest, relax, and take a deep breathe away from the hectic city life. It provides younger generations with an inviting and safe space to connect and engage.

