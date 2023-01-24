ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hometextilestoday.com

DEA pivots from custom with first ready-to-buy fine linens collection

Paris – Luxury Italian heritage brand DEA, known for fine custom linens, is launching its first ready-to-buy collection across multiple product categories. Created by international interior designer Timothy Corrigan, the line will be introduced in two collections over the next year. The six designs comprise embroidery, jacquard and prints.
yankodesign.com

This quaint cafe in Ho Chi Minh City with double bunk beds quite literally lets you sip your coffee in bed

Nestled in an old apartment building in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City is the quaint and cozy Chidori cafe. Designed by Studio Anettai, the cafe is miles apart from the typical trendy cafes you come across nowadays, instead, it is a warm and welcoming space that let’s you rest, relax, and take a deep breathe away from the hectic city life. It provides younger generations with an inviting and safe space to connect and engage.
TravelPulse

Dutch Beachfront Swim-up Club Level Honeymoon Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub

Dutch Beachfront Swim-up Club Level Honeymoon Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Dutch Beachfront Swim-up Club Level Honeymoon Suite with Patio Tranquility Soaking Tub qualifies for:. Up to $605 Instant Credit. 60% Off Rack Rates. Located on the ground floor of the Dutch Village, these new spacious Club level...
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
hypebeast.com

Eley Kishimoto Teams up with Floor Story for New Rug Collection

London studio Eley Kishimoto has launched a collection of rugs alongside textile label Floor Story, each featuring bold patterns taken from their own archives. Typical of Eley Kishimoto, each piece has a strong graphic identity. The collection encompasses four patterns: Flash Loop; Jagged Rose; Quilted Mirage; and Graphic Fairytale (which comes in two colorways). Some are more intricate than others, with color palettes ranging from two-tone beige and off-white to multi-hued reds, blues, and greens.
heckhome.com

Bespoke Oak Furniture and Wooden Dining Tables

Furniture is an essential part of every home, and it plays a vital role in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a space. Bespoke Oak furniture and wooden dining tables are some of the most sought-after pieces of furniture, thanks to their durability and beauty. This article will explore the benefits of customising oak furniture and wooden dining tables and how they can add value to your home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy