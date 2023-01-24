Read full article on original website
Betty J. Van Scoik
Betty Jean (Barth) Van Scoik, 92, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 21, 1931. On Dec. 11, 1948, she married Paul Van Scoik. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by two sons, Bud (Claudia) Van Scoik, Akron and David...
Robert F. Holbrook — UPDATED
Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred,” he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary (Haas) Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser, 87, North Liberty, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 26, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on July 19, 1935, in Lapaz. On June 24, 1972, in Tyner, he married Evelyn (Thompson) Kaser, who preceded him in death on April 4, 2008. Survivors...
Shirley Palmer
Shirley Ann Palmer, 85, Columbia City, formerly of Larwill, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Oct. 10, 1937. On Aug. 17, 1963, she married Donald Palmer. Shirley is survived by her sons, Gregg (Mary) Palmer, Michael (Yvette) Palmer and Robyn (Katie) Palmer;...
Jonathan G. Walter
Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, 61, longtime resident of Warsaw, died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou (Greenleaf) Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan died.
Remi J. VanBuskirk
Remi James VanBuskirk, 56, Plymouth, died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Memorial Hospital. Remi was born March 27, 1966. On May 23, 1992, Remi married his soulmate Jackie (Raymond). She survives along with stepdaughters, Rachel Downhour and Nicole (Joe) Jacobs; daughter Haley VanBuskirk; son Nathan (Adriana Rodrigues)...
Decker, Ridley Named Man, Woman Of The Year
WINONA LAKE — Allyn Decker and Barbara Ridley are the 2022 Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year and Woman of the Year respectively. The two received the distinctions at the chamber’s annual awards dinner on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. About 530 attendees were present to see the two collect the awards sponsored by 1st Source Bank and the Warsaw Times-Union and gave Decker and Ridley standing ovations.
Brandon L. Hepler — UPDATED
Brandon L. Hepler, 52, Bourbon, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in his home in Bourbon. Brandon was born to Devon and Lucinda (Gard) Hepler on March 12, 1970, in Elkhart. He was a lifelong resident of the area except for the 18 years he resided in Ann Arbor, Mich., with his wife and children. He graduated from Triton High School in 1988 and went on to attain a Bachelor of Science in business management from Manchester University in 1992. He attended Nappanee Missionary Church. He was a manager of Love’s Truck Stop, in both Plymouth and Elkhart. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, motorcycles (especially Harley Davidsons), music and sports; he was an avid Notre Dame and Michigan fan. However, he loved being a grandpa and spending time with his family most of all.
Edgar Pippenger — PENDING
Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, of an extended illness, at home in Warsaw with his wife of 56 years and family by his side. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Betty Nichols — PENDING
Betty Nichols, 92, formerly of Pierceton, passed away in Maryville, Tenn., at Brockdale Browns Creek Nursing Home at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
Lane James Anderson
Lane James Anderson, 77, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris (Jones) Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich. until he moved to Warsaw in 1961. Except for the short time he spent in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth, he lived in Warsaw for the rest of his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-69; his time in the Army included an eight month tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. Upon leaving military service, he joined his father’s ministry, Ken Anderson Films. This would evolve into InterComm, which led to him and his wife traveling all over the world, providing tools for ministry in local languages in many counties. He retired in 2017 and continued to travel the world, this time for fun with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.
Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat Named Member Of The Month By North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber
NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber would like to congratulate Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat for being the North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber’s January Member of the Month. Located on Main Street in North Webster, Scrub-A-Dub offers coin-operated and drop-off laundry services. Find Scrub-A-Dub on Facebook or call (574) 834-1382...
Eugene (Gene) A. Sauder
Eugene (Gene) A. Sauder, 94, passed to the presence of his Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his family, after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. He was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the ninth and last surviving child of Aaron and Katie Schneider Sauder. In 1952, he graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. On Sept. 13, 1953, he married the love of his life, Katherine “Kate” Graff, and they began their life together in Parma, Ohio. Together they would have two children, Mark and Brenda. The family moved to Elkhart, where Gene had a successful career as a CPA.
Margo B. Shidler
Margo B. Shidler, 81, Butte, Mont., and formerly of Goshen, passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at St. James Hospital, Butte, after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 13, 1941, in St. Clair Shores, Mich. On Aug. 3, 1999, she married Douglas A. Shidler in Chicago, who survives. Also surviving...
Various People Receive Awards At 111th Chamber Dinner
WINONA LAKE — On Thursday evening, Jan. 26, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held its 111th Annual Chamber Awards Dinner in Grace College’s Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. Kosciusko County business professionals, along with local and state elected officials were in attendance, and several local businesses...
Winter Story Time Begins at Milford Public Library
MILFORD — Register now for Winter Preschool Story Time at the Milford Public Library. Winter Story Time is offered at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1. It is for children ages 3-6. This is a great opportunity for your children to meet new friends, practice listening skills and explore the public library.
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
Three New Candidates File For Municipal Elections
WARSAW — Three new candidates have filed for Syracuse Town Council and Warsaw City Common Council. David R. Rosenberry and Nathan Scherer have both filed for the Syracuse Town Council District 4 seat and Juergen L. Voss filed for Warsaw City Common Council District 1. Candidates who have already...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, North CR 700W, south of West CR 250N, Warsaw. Driver: Craig J. Allebach, 68, Fisher Avenue, Warsaw. Allebach’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 8:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, South...
James C. Alford — UPDATED
James Clarence Alford, 88, Maitland, Fla., formerly of Syracuse, known to most as “Jim,” died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at home in Maitland, Fla. He was born May 20, 1934. He married Joan Gordon on Aug. 3, 1956; Joan survives. Also surviving are son, Steve (Sherri) Alford, Athens,...
