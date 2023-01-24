Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to find the back of the net for second game running as Al-Nassr lose 3-1
It looked for all the world as though the striker had opened his account in Saudi Arabia just before half-time with a powerful close-range header but the wait goes on.
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Leeds join Arsenal in Weston McKennie transfer battle as Jesse Marsch’s side open talks with Juventus over deal
LEEDS have reportedly joined the race to sign Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in some top quality back-up to Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. But now transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Leeds...
Report: Kai Havertz Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer
Chelsea forward Kai Havertz could leave the club in the summer in search of a new challenge.
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
FOX Sports
AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle’s...
Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio
ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
Yardbarker
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Al Nassr goal after his new team were beaten by Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday. Ronaldo had made his debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq four days earlier. That result saw Al Nassr go top...
FOX Sports
Hertha Berlin bracing for high-flying Union's visit in derby
BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is flying high and Hertha Berlin is in free-fall. Second-place Union is three points behind Bayern Munich after completing its best-ever first half to a season in Germany’s top division. Hertha, meanwhile, is in second-to-last place after starting 2023 with a 3-1 loss at relegation rival Bochum and a 5-0 setback against visiting Wolfsburg.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City-Arsenal in FA Cup; Leipzig can cut gap
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Manchester City hosts Arsenal in the FA Cup, but it is a match that could have a wider impact on the race for the Premier League title. Leader Arsenal is five points ahead of reigning champion City, having played one game fewer. A win at the Etihad Stadium would strengthen belief that the Gunners can sustain a title challenge. But victory for City could provide it with a psychological boost in the second half of the season.
FOX Sports
Bayern rebukes Gnabry for 'amateurish' Paris fashion visit
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has criticized forward Serge Gnabry for an “amateurish” trip to Paris Fashion Week in between games as Bayern’s new year got off to a mixed start with two draws. Gnabry posted pictures of himself in...
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
gamblingnews.com
Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Odds, Time, and Prediction
Is there a team who could end Bayern Munich’s dominance in the German Bundesliga? Right now, there seem to be (at least) six suitable candidates, one of which is Eintracht Frankfurt. The two met in Round 1 of the 2022-23 season and we saw an absolute annihilation of the boys from Frankfurt – the Bavarians blew them out 6-1 on the road.
Ajax in crisis after Erik ten Hag moved to Man United
While Erik ten Hag rebuilds Manchester United into a trophy-winning force, his successor at crisis-hit Ajax Alfred Schreuder finds himself clinging on to his job.
Kovac steers Wolves out of the woods amid shambles of Hertha Berlin | Andy Brassell
Niko Kovac’s heart is ‘attached to Hertha’ but his surging Wolfsburg showed them little mercy in a Bundesliga rout
FOX Sports
Gio Reyna can't stop scoring game-winners for Borussia Dortmund
Gio Reyna is back making a massive impact for his club team, Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga, even while he remains a controversial figure within the USMNT. Reyna has scored game-winning goals in back-to-back matches for the storied German side after coming in as a late substitution both times. His strike in the 78th minute Sunday from near the top of the penalty box came in his first game since the 2022 World Cup and proved the difference in Dortmund's 4-3 win over FC Augsburg.
Yardbarker
Arsenal target decides against changing clubs in January
Arsenal has been linked with a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his group. The Spaniard has overseen a successful campaign so far, with the Gunners spending most of it atop the league table. Squad depth will play a key role in how they...
Comments / 0