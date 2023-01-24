ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup

WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
BBC

Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success

Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
FOX Sports

AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio

ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
The Associated Press

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle’s...
Reuters

Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio

ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
FOX Sports

Hertha Berlin bracing for high-flying Union's visit in derby

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin is flying high and Hertha Berlin is in free-fall. Second-place Union is three points behind Bayern Munich after completing its best-ever first half to a season in Germany’s top division. Hertha, meanwhile, is in second-to-last place after starting 2023 with a 3-1 loss at relegation rival Bochum and a 5-0 setback against visiting Wolfsburg.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man City-Arsenal in FA Cup; Leipzig can cut gap

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Manchester City hosts Arsenal in the FA Cup, but it is a match that could have a wider impact on the race for the Premier League title. Leader Arsenal is five points ahead of reigning champion City, having played one game fewer. A win at the Etihad Stadium would strengthen belief that the Gunners can sustain a title challenge. But victory for City could provide it with a psychological boost in the second half of the season.
FOX Sports

Bayern rebukes Gnabry for 'amateurish' Paris fashion visit

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić has criticized forward Serge Gnabry for an “amateurish” trip to Paris Fashion Week in between games as Bayern’s new year got off to a mixed start with two draws. Gnabry posted pictures of himself in...
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
gamblingnews.com

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga Odds, Time, and Prediction

Is there a team who could end Bayern Munich’s dominance in the German Bundesliga? Right now, there seem to be (at least) six suitable candidates, one of which is Eintracht Frankfurt. The two met in Round 1 of the 2022-23 season and we saw an absolute annihilation of the boys from Frankfurt – the Bavarians blew them out 6-1 on the road.
FOX Sports

Gio Reyna can't stop scoring game-winners for Borussia Dortmund

Gio Reyna is back making a massive impact for his club team, Borussia Dortmund of the German Bundesliga, even while he remains a controversial figure within the USMNT. Reyna has scored game-winning goals in back-to-back matches for the storied German side after coming in as a late substitution both times. His strike in the 78th minute Sunday from near the top of the penalty box came in his first game since the 2022 World Cup and proved the difference in Dortmund's 4-3 win over FC Augsburg.
Yardbarker

Arsenal target decides against changing clubs in January

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as Mikel Arteta bids to bolster his group. The Spaniard has overseen a successful campaign so far, with the Gunners spending most of it atop the league table. Squad depth will play a key role in how they...

