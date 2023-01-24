Read full article on original website
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, aka Pigs x7, have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour in support of their forthcoming album, Land of Sleeper, arriving February 17th. The outing kicks off with a March 11th gig at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York, followed by an...
Big Thief Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates with Lucinda Williams
Big Thief are going on a Big Tour. The indie-folk band have expanded their previously announced 2023 tour through the summer, including a handful of co-headlining dates with Lucinda Williams. Big Thief have already announced a slew of North American and European tour dates that begin January 31st in Burlington,...
Beyoncé Paid $20M to Perform for 1 Hour in Dubai Next Week
For the first time in four years, Beyoncé is scheduled to perform her first full-length show at the Atlantis The Palm resort in Dubai, according to Daily Mail. The Renaissance star will make her long-awaited re-debut on January 21 and will perform for an hour, the report says. Furthermore,...
slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares “Selfish”: Stream
Slowthai has announced his third studio album, UGLY, out March 3rd via Method Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the new single “Selfish.”. The title of the album is an acronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, the sentiment of which is reflected in slowthai’s description of the album as “completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to.” The sound of UGLY taps back into slowthai’s love of artists like Nirvana, Radiohead, and Daniel Johnston.
Sparks Announce New Album The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte
Sparks have announced their 26th (!) studio album, The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte, to be released on May 26th via Island Records, the label that helped break the experimental art rock duo nearly five decades ago. The band, comprised of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, revealed the new...
OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil “My Pain”: Stream
OTTTO, the band featuring bassist Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo), have announced a new album titled Life Is a Game. The Los Angeles trio have unveiled the song/video “My Pain” ahead of the LP’s March 24th release. Trujillo is joined by singer-guitarist Bryan Noah...
Clark Announces New Thom Yorke-Produced Album Sus Dog, Shares “Town Crank”: Stream
Chris Clark, the electronic musician better known as simply Clark, will return May 26th with Sus Dog — his 10th studio album and first to prominently feature his voice. What’s more, longtime collaborator Thom Yorke executive produced the record and plays bass and sings on the track “Medicine.”
