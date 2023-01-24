A travel operator offering young people the “life-changing” chance to volunteer in developing countries has relaunched after it went into liquidation last year.Raleigh International, which previously traded as Raleigh International Trust, was badly hit by the impact on global travel during the Covid-19 pandemic and went into voluntary liquidation in May.It was acquired by the Impact Travel Group earlier this year and will continue to offer trips abroad for 17 to 24-year-olds who wish to volunteer, including a new adventure to South Africa.The Prince and Princess of Wales are among its 55,000 alumni.Also among the alumni is 26-year-old masters student...

