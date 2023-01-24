Read full article on original website
Legislature approves new tax credits for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
Democrats move to repeal Michigan ‘no stricter than federal’ law
LANSING, MI — Newly empowered Democrats in the Michigan Legislature say they plan to repeal a four-year-old law which bars the state from developing administrative rules which are more stringent than most federal counterparts. Republicans passed the law, commonly called no-stricter-than-federal, during the 2018 lame duck session to the...
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
Detroit News
Whitmer urges 'immediate' tax relief, gun reforms in Michigan
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for immediate tax relief to help Michiganians cope with rising prices and "commonsense" action to combat gun violence on Wednesday night in a speech that laid out her policy vision for the first year of her second term. Whitmer, a Democrat who was...
Michigan’s republican leaders question Gov. Whitmer’s second term plans
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used her fifth State of the State address tonight to tout her first term accomplishments and unveiled her plans for moving Michigan forward. Republicans, on the other hand, were left with many questions on how she intends to roll out these seemingly large investments. Republican leadership spoke...
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free Pre-K
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined an agenda Wednesday that will prioritize enacting stricter gun laws, repealing outdated laws that restrict abortion and who one can marry and providing pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in the state. Whitmer presented her agenda in her fifth State of the State speech, which is her first since winning reelection. Her plan could become a reality with Democrats in full control of the state government for the first time in decades. Addressing the full Legislature in the House chamber, Whitmer pledged to continue fighting for “strong protections for our fundamental rights,” which comes after voters passed proposals to expand voting and protect the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. She also called for the Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, including universal background checks and safe storage laws.
wdet.org
Michigan Democrats look to repeal right-to-work law
Cal-Berkeley labor professor Harley Shaiken discusses the potential Impacts on Michigan’s workforce. In 2012, Michigan Republicans pushed through a right-to-work law that sought to decrease the influence of labor unions in the state. Right-to-work states allow employers to hire workers without requiring them to join a union or pay...
Pride Source
‘Bigotry Is Bad for Business’: Gov. Whitmer Addresses LGBTQ+ Rights Head on in State of the State Speech
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State speech hit all the expected highlights — the economy, education and infrastructure, in particular, but it was her hard-hitting comments on LGBTQ+ rights that came as a welcome surprise. The governor’s speech was something of a victory lap. Not only...
After years of turmoil, Michigan Gov. Whitmer looks to shape an ambitious Democratic agenda
After spending the better part of her first term ferrying Michigan through the biggest confluence of public health, economic and political turmoil the state has seen in decades — and keeping a publicly cool head through all of it — it’s hard not to wonder if the protagonist of her favorite film, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, might have rubbed off a bit of wisdom.
wdet.org
A Republican’s perspective on the demands of the state GOP
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
Gov. Whitmer wants a 'red flag' gun law. Here's what that means
LANSING — Gun safety measures Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for in her State of the State address Wednesday include what is commonly known as a "red flag" law, providing for "extreme risk protection orders." About 20 U.S. states already have such a law, which Whitmer sees as one element in a package of...
Can failed candidates fix the Michigan GOP? Inside the race for party chair
JACKSON, MI — The Michigan Republican Party needs a lot: more voters, more money, less infighting. But first it needs a new leader, and that person’s task is clear yet colossal: unite warring factions, raise millions more dollars and bring back lost voters — all by 2024.
wbrn.com
Whitmer calls for lawmakers to pass cuts in retirement taxes, increases in earned income tax credit during speech
"The state of our state is strong, and ready to go." Those words from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last night, as she delivered her fifth State of the State address inside the state Capitol. The Governor outlined an agenda during a joint session of the house and senate. Whitmer first...
Gov. Whitmer calls for new gun-safety legislation during 2023 State of the State
Although it was only one of the many things mentioned in her speech, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about gun violence issues in her State of the State address.
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
9&10 News
AG Dana Nessel Joins Coalition in Support of Banning Guns in Places of Worship
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, co-led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb. The coalition is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that ruled against New York’s prohibition on carrying firearms in places of worship and religious observation.
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Residents Sound Off on Upcoming State of the State Address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the State of the State Address on Wednesday night in Lansing, and she has a lot to address. From education to jobs, to a large state budget surplus, expect the governor to identify the direction her administration and the Democratic majority House and Senate will want to take Michigan in the years ahead.
Many Michiganders could see a tax cut next year. How and when is up in the air.
Michigan’s Democratic and Republican lawmakers have set their sights on targeted tax relief this session and seem committed to seeing it through as quickly as possible. How they want to go about doing it, though, is somewhat different. On paper, both parties want offer aid in similar ways. One...
abc12.com
Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern
Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
