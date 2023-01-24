ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Detroit Free Press

Legislature approves new tax credits for some retirees

Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to support it. The House bill passed 67-41. The idea underlying both bills is at the heart of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's legislative agenda. ...
Detroit News

Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
Detroit News

Whitmer urges 'immediate' tax relief, gun reforms in Michigan

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for immediate tax relief to help Michiganians cope with rising prices and "commonsense" action to combat gun violence on Wednesday night in a speech that laid out her policy vision for the first year of her second term. Whitmer, a Democrat who was...
The Associated Press

Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free Pre-K

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined an agenda Wednesday that will prioritize enacting stricter gun laws, repealing outdated laws that restrict abortion and who one can marry and providing pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in the state. Whitmer presented her agenda in her fifth State of the State speech, which is her first since winning reelection. Her plan could become a reality with Democrats in full control of the state government for the first time in decades. Addressing the full Legislature in the House chamber, Whitmer pledged to continue fighting for “strong protections for our fundamental rights,” which comes after voters passed proposals to expand voting and protect the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. She also called for the Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, including universal background checks and safe storage laws.
wdet.org

Michigan Democrats look to repeal right-to-work law

Cal-Berkeley labor professor Harley Shaiken discusses the potential Impacts on Michigan’s workforce. In 2012, Michigan Republicans pushed through a right-to-work law that sought to decrease the influence of labor unions in the state. Right-to-work states allow employers to hire workers without requiring them to join a union or pay...
The Flint Journal

After years of turmoil, Michigan Gov. Whitmer looks to shape an ambitious Democratic agenda

After spending the better part of her first term ferrying Michigan through the biggest confluence of public health, economic and political turmoil the state has seen in decades — and keeping a publicly cool head through all of it — it’s hard not to wonder if the protagonist of her favorite film, Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski, might have rubbed off a bit of wisdom.
wdet.org

A Republican’s perspective on the demands of the state GOP

For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
Michigan Advance

Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
9&10 News

AG Dana Nessel Joins Coalition in Support of Banning Guns in Places of Worship

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general, co-led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb. The coalition is asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that ruled against New York’s prohibition on carrying firearms in places of worship and religious observation.
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Residents Sound Off on Upcoming State of the State Address

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give the State of the State Address on Wednesday night in Lansing, and she has a lot to address. From education to jobs, to a large state budget surplus, expect the governor to identify the direction her administration and the Democratic majority House and Senate will want to take Michigan in the years ahead.
abc12.com

Reaction to Governor's proposal of red flag laws, support and concern

Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop, said that there are certain aspects of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's desire to reduce gun violence that he can support, including mandating safe storage of guns. Duncan has a big concern is that some might abuse the law and keep guns from law-abiding citizens.
