Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Brian Flores Running Favorite to Land NFC Head Coach Job
The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely lose senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores after a year with the defense. Early in the offseason, he's a candidate for a number of head coach and defensive coordinator openings, and is the running favorite to land one with the Arizona Cardinals. Flores...
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews
Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Tri-City Herald
Byron Young Mocked As First-Rounder By Mel Kiper
Edge rusher Byron Young is beginning to receive more attention from the NFL community. A few weeks ago, it felt like analysts were down on the Tennessee defender, but he has gotten some hype in the last few days. PFF's Trevor Sikkema named Young as one of five "under-the-radars" prospects...
Tri-City Herald
Kellen Moore Safe? Cowboys Coach McCarthy Avoids Answer; ‘He’ll Be Evaluated’
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday did not shut down the rumors regarding the job security of Kellen Moore, falling short of announcing that his offensive coordinator is definitively coming back in 2023. "I don't want to play this game today,'' McCarthy said in answer to a...
Tri-City Herald
DeMeco Ryans the Player Remembered by Eagles Veterans Who Played With Him
PHILADELPHIA – Chip Kelly dubbed him Mufasa when he played for the Eagles - the Lion King, DeMeco Ryans. A month after Mufasa was acquired from the Houston Texans in March 2012, Fletcher Cox arrived as a rookie first-round pick off the campus of Mississippi State. It would be another year before Kelly arrived in 2013 and gave Ryans his nickname, which he then paired with Jordan Hicks when he started calling the young LB Simba.
Patriots reportedly hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
BOSTON -- The Patriots have made their choice at offensive coordinator, and they are going with Bill O'Brien.O'Brien's return to New England was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low on Tuesday morning.O'Brien had been considered the favorite to land the job, given his vast experience as an offensive play-caller and his five years of experience working on Bill Belichick's staff. Still, the Patriots conducted a full search, interviewing current tight ends coach Nick Caley, Cardinals wide receivers coach/associate head coach Shawn Jefferson, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and Oregon associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach...
nfltraderumors.co
Chargers Complete Interview With Jerrod Johnson For OC Job
The Chargers announced on Wednesday that they have completed their interview with Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator job. Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.
Tri-City Herald
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: ‘Role Model’ RB Daylan Smothers Looking to a Bright Future
Editor’s Note: This is Part 7 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
Vikings are interviewing assistant Mike Pettine for defensive coordinator
The Minnesota Vikings are in full swing with defensive coordinator interviews and they added one to the list. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are interviewing defensive assistant Mike Pettine for their defensive coordinator position on Wednesday. They will also be interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores on Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend
CINCINNATI — Fox Sports personality and avid Chiefs fan Nick Wright isn't buying the Bengals' depth heading into the AFC Championship game. The First Things First host doesn't think the Bengals have proven they can win at Arrowhead Stadium, despite winning the 2022 AFC Championship Game there. "I think...
Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien
Count Rob Gronkowski as one of the people who thinks Bill O'Brien will be a boon to the New England Patriots' offense. O'Brien, who was hired as New England's new offensive coordinator earlier this week, spent one season in that role for the Patriots back in 2011 before jumping to Penn State. ...
Tri-City Herald
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Tri-City Herald
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Safeties
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the past few years, safety was the least of the Green Bay Packers’ worries. Between steady veteran Adrian Amos and talented first-round pick Darnell Savage, the Packers were set at a key position. That wasn’t the case this year, though. Adrian Amos, who...
