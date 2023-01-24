Read full article on original website
Related
‘Little People, Big World’: Zach and Tori Roloff Want Amy Roloff to Move Out of Oregon
'Little People, Big World' stars Zach and Tori Roloff want Amy Roloff to leave Oregon and head to Washington. Here's what Tori told her fans.
‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Just Proved Roloff Farms Was Overpriced
A fallen tree on Roloff Farms might prove that Matt Roloff was trying to sell the property for too much money. Here's what Jacob Roloff posted.
‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Hates Matt Roloff’s New Rule for Roloff Farms Rental
'Little People, Big World' Season 24 Episode 10 shows Matt Roloff explaining his new rental plan for Roloff Farms. Here's what Amy Roloff thinks.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.
For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's on Christmas
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's three kids — Radley, 13 months, Bode, 2, and Ember, 5 — posed with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids — Josiah, 7 months, Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5, for the sweet family photo Audrey Roloff shared a sweet moment from her family's Christmas. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Little People, Big World star shared a special photo of her and Jeremy Roloff's three kids posing with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids at their family Christmas gathering. Sitting on a couch together in...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Ashley Jones Reveals Major Regret
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Ashley Jones shared one of her regrets on Twitter earlier this week. Like many reality TV stars who cultivate a following on social media, Jones accepted sponsorship deals from cleansing and detox tea brands. Since she started nursing school, Jones now regrets ever showing those brands her support.
TLC’s Chilli confirms she’s dating Matthew Lawrence after his divorce
see also Matthew Lawrence links up with TLC’s Chilli in Hawaii amid Cheryl Burke divorce The "Boy Meets World" alum and the "No Scrubs" singer... She found someone who isn’t a “creep.” TLC member Chilli confirmed Tuesday that she is dating Matthew Lawrence following his divorce from Cheryl Burke. Her rep told TMZ that the longtime friends’ relationship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving, and they ended up spending the holidays together in Atlanta. Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, introduced the “Boy Meets World” alum to her family over Christmas, according to the report. The “No Scrubs” singer, 51, and Lawrence, 42, also went Instagram-official on...
Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Defends Revealing Co-Star Ashley Siren's Pregnancy Without Permission
Watch: Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra. Catelynn Lowell promises she wanted to avoid drama—not start it. During the Jan. 17 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Ashley Siren and Briana Dejesus got into an explosive fight, forcing producers to separate the pair from the rest of the cast.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says Growing Up Was ‘Harmful’ Under Parents’ ‘Cult-Like’ Religious Beliefs
Jinger Duggar Vuolo is not holding back when it comes to reflecting on growing up in a fundamentalist Christian home, which she has drastically separated herself from over the years. The former Counting On star, 29, admitted she believes that her strict upbringing under her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was “harmful” in an interview with PEOPLE published on Wednesday, Jan. 18. “Fear was a huge part of my childhood. I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God,” she further explained. “Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm.”
Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)
Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She Revealed Ashley Jones’ Pregnancy On ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’
Reality TV star Catelynn Lowell, 30, isn’t apologizing for revealing Ashley Jones‘ pregnancy. Catelynn took to her verified Twitter account to break it down for her 1.2 million loyal followers. “At the time of this whole altercation between Ashley & Briana, there were only 2 of us girls who knew Ashley was pregnant,” she wrote in part in the January 18 Tweet. The explanation came after a terrific physical altercation between Briana DeJesus and Ashley, which aired on the Tuesday, January 17 episode. In it, Briana threatened to “kick” Ashley’s throat. Ashley spit, and items were thrown. Catelynn, meanwhile, updated her costars on the news that Ashley was pregnant.
Jenelle Evans Claims Producers "Begged" Her To Join 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'
There are some Teen Mom stars you never forget, no matter how long they've been gone from the franchise. And Jenelle Evans is easily one of them. So, as fans do, many wondered why Jenelle isn't on Teen Mom: Family Reunion when the second season premiered on MTV. To be...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Ysabel Brown Thinks Plural Marriage Was ‘Unfair’ to Her Mom Christine
Christine and Kody's daughter, Ysabel Brown, chooses not to be polygamous after watching how unfairly her mother was treated.
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Hints Meri Was Kody’s ‘Favorite’ Wife Before Catfish Scandal
Times have changed. Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed that dad Kody Brown’s first wife Meri Brown was once the “favorite” wife, hinting that she lost her position as his “No. 1” spouse after her catfish scandal. “Full disclosure, we’ve known that Robyn [Brown] was...
Teen Mom Amber Portwood ready to quit MTV show after 14 years as she copes with losing custody of son James, 4
TEEN Mom Amber Portwood is ready to quit the MTV show after 14 years on air as she copes with losing custody of her son, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. One source told The U.S. Sun that Amber, 32, has even told friends she's already said goodbye to the long-running MTV series.
‘Teen Mom’: Inside Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s Brand New Michigan Home
Take a peek inside the new home of 'Teen Mom: OG' stars Catelynn Baltierra and Tyler Baltierra.
Comments / 0