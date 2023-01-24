The president of Power Slap gave an absurd explanation of what constitutes ‘defense’ in slap fighting

Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Power Slap League Competitors Speak on Joining League: ‘I May Get Killed in Here or I May Die’
When it comes to violence and entertainment, they seemingly go hand-in-hand when it comes to American consumers. Whether it’s in the form of the NFL, boxing, or mixed martial arts, people love to see brutal blows, and occasional knockouts. The general public hasn’t become desensitized to the violence and some could say people are searching for new forms of combat entertainment at every turn. That is where the new Power Slap League comes into the picture.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
calfkicker.com
UFC champion Jamahal Hill smuggles food out of first class for cornermen
Jamahal Hill recently won the UFC light heavyweight championship by defeating Glover Texeira at UFC 283. Ever since his win, Hill has proven to be a wholesome champion. After a pic of him sleeping with the belt went viral, a new story has come up, which shows how much “Sweet Dreams” cares about his teammates.
Comments / 0