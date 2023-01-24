The president of Power Slap gave an absurd explanation of what constitutes ‘defense’ in slap fighting

When it comes to violence and entertainment, they seemingly go hand-in-hand when it comes to American consumers. Whether it’s in the form of the NFL, boxing, or mixed martial arts, people love to see brutal blows, and occasional knockouts. The general public hasn’t become desensitized to the violence and some could say people are searching for new forms of combat entertainment at every turn. That is where the new Power Slap League comes into the picture.

10 HOURS AGO