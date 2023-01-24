Halloween and Christmas may have passed, but there's still one big candy holiday on the horizon: Valentine's Day. While mini-sized candies dominate Halloween, and things like candy canes, peppermint bark, and toffee are hallmarks of Christmas, Valentine's Day is all about the chocolate. The origin story of chocolate on Valentine's Day is a bit surprising. But it's been a traditional part of the holiday since the 1890s, really coming into its own before World War 1, and these days chocolate is the most popular Valentine's Day candy in 36 states.

