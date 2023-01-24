Read full article on original website
8 Limited Edition Valentine's Day Treats That Will Make Your Heart Skip a Beat
From Tyson to Halo Top to Pop-Tarts—there's something on the list for everyone!
Valentine's Day-Inspired Pop-Tarts Bites Are Back
With January rapidly coming to an end, love is in the air — and in the snack aisle. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Pop-Tarts has brought back their limited-edition Frosted Sweet Swirl Cupcake Pop-Tarts Bites, packaged in Valentine's Day pouches ready to be personalized for sweet messages for your sweetie. The treats are on sale at grocery stores nationwide now.
Candy Lovers Rejoice! Dairy Queen is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Blizzard Flavor
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
Wendy’s has buy one, get one for $1 chicken sandwiches every day in January
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Hopefully your new year’s resolution doesn’t involve cutting out fast food,...
You're Probably Baking and Roasting in the Wrong Part of Your Oven—Here's Why
Moving into your first place with your partner is very exciting. You are both learning so much from each other and creating new experiences. For me: Witnessing my partner's lack of kitchen knowledge is adorable at best, especially seeing a perplexed face at a broiler drawer (no, not a storage drawer) beneath the oven.
Try these chicken stuffed shells you can make ahead
“Everyday Grand” cookbook author Jocelyn Delk Adams shares her recipe for her creamy rotisserie chicken stuffed shells.Jan. 24, 2023.
How to Get a Free Chocolate Overload Cake From Jack in the Box Tomorrow
The fast food joint is celebrating National Chocolate Cake Day with a gift for its loyal customers.
Orange angel food cake: Try this easy dessert recipe
If you're lacking time to make an extravagant dessert, try this orange angel food cake that can be made in less than an hour. This flavor-filled recipe is a sweet and simple cake everyone will love.
Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped Its Valentine's Day Line
Halloween and Christmas may have passed, but there's still one big candy holiday on the horizon: Valentine's Day. While mini-sized candies dominate Halloween, and things like candy canes, peppermint bark, and toffee are hallmarks of Christmas, Valentine's Day is all about the chocolate. The origin story of chocolate on Valentine's Day is a bit surprising. But it's been a traditional part of the holiday since the 1890s, really coming into its own before World War 1, and these days chocolate is the most popular Valentine's Day candy in 36 states.
The 5 worst Valentine’s Day gifts that need to die
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Let’s get straight to the point: Valentine’s Day...
Easy Plant-Based Recipes for New Home Cooks and Vegans Alike
You might be participating in the annual month-long phenomenon that is Veganuary, or you might be simply learning how to cook. Either way, it's important to have a few easy vegan recipes for beginners under your belt. Avoiding burnout and keeping up with it requires having a few good plant-based options up your sleeve, whether you're meal-prepping for lunch or whipping up a quick breakfast on the spot.
