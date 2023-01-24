Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Commanders projected to receive 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft
The Washington Commanders will receive two compensatory selections in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft, according to the final projections from Nick Korte of Over the Cap. The Commanders will receive one of only two third-round compensatory picks in the draft due to the loss of guard Brandon Scherff. Scherff signed a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last March. The Arizona Cardinals received the only other third-round because the Jaguars signed wide receiver Christian Kirk.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first
The NFL Draft is approaching and many NFL teams need to strike gold on their pick in this year's first round
Steelers Appear Headed in Three Directions in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- It's NFL Draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and early on, there's a clear consensus about how they'll approach their first-round pick. While some are hammering the table for a wide receiver, there only appears to be one real name in the conversation. Matching Jordan Addison and Kenny Pickett back up seems like the exciting move that could put the Steelers in the ranks of the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase, Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle conversation.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Look: Stefon Diggs Has 2-Word Message For Eli Apple
There's been some beef between Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple over the past day. Diggs put out a simple tweet on Monday regarding his antics on the sideline during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals. Diggs was seen putting his arms in the air ...
REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews
Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: ‘Role Model’ RB Daylan Smothers Looking to a Bright Future
Editor’s Note: This is Part 7 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Kellen Moore Safe? Cowboys Coach McCarthy Avoids Answer; ‘He’ll Be Evaluated’
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday did not shut down the rumors regarding the job security of Kellen Moore, falling short of announcing that his offensive coordinator is definitively coming back in 2023. "I don't want to play this game today,'' McCarthy said in answer to a...
Chiefs fan who caught Henne ball describes experience, what’s next
After days of searching, the person who caught Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne's first playoff touchdown football is speaking out about the experience.
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Giants OC Mike Kafka Get Second Interview with Texans
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who conducted a round of head coaching interviews on Sunday with the Panthers, Colts, and Texans virtually, is getting a second interview with Houston, per an NFL Network report. Kafka completed his first season as an NFL coordinator/play caller for the Giants. The...
Jets' Sauce Gardner has apt NBA player comparison for Bengals' Eli Apple after Twitter beef with Bills
Eli Apple has become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL during the Bengals' success over the last two seasons. Apple, a mercurial cornerback, has been a solid piece in Lou Anarumo's defense and has emerged as the team's top corner with Chidobe Awuzie out for the season. He hasn't been consistent, but he has made plenty of timely defensive plays for Cincinnati.
