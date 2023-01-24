Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans prepare to honor Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
cbs4local.com
El Paso District Attorney says Patrick Crusius state trial could take years
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A status hearing for the Walmart mass shooting case was held on Wednesday at the El Paso County courthouse. The status hearing was called by Judge Sam Medrano of the 409th District Court but was held in chambers, behind closed doors. It started promptly...
cbs4local.com
Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
cbs4local.com
Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
cbs4local.com
Texas DPS explains proactive measures taken at the southern border
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
cbs4local.com
Temporary road closures for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen tribute, funeral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The tribute and funeral for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will impact the roadways Thursday and Friday. A tribute for Allen is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in downtown El Paso. The...
cbs4local.com
Nurses rally in El Paso for safer staffing, nurse-to-patient ratio standards
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nurses from Las Palmas Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence participated in a rally for safer staffing Thursday. The rally outside of The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus was one of several that were held across the country by members of the National Nurses United union and the National Nurses Organizing Committee.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces parents plea for daughter memorial at Veterans Park but advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told CBS4 they wanted their...
cbs4local.com
Star on the Mountain to be lit in honor of late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Star on the Mountain will be lit Thursday and Friday in honor of the late El Paso police chief Greg Allen. The El Paso Chamber made the announcement. Officials with the El Paso Chamber said they are mourning the passing of Allen but...
cbs4local.com
'He was a good man': El Pasoans remember fallen police chief Greg Allen at tribute
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — More than 100 people from across El Paso, the state of Texas, and the country honored late El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen at the convention center Thursday. Law enforcement officers, family members, friends, and other El Pasoans filled a large room where they...
cbs4local.com
Group of people taken into Border Patrol custody near cemetery in Santa Teresa
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — State and federal authorities took several people into custody early Wednesday morning in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were along McNutt Road in Santa Teresa near Memorial Pines Cemetery around 5:30 a.m. Our news crews spotted about...
cbs4local.com
Heritage, history program at El Paso County Coliseum showcases hidden histories of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final tour of a Heritage and History program in El Paso wraps up next week. Corazón, Historia, y Raíces will come to an end at the El Paso County Coliseum. The program celebrates moments in El Paso history that may have...
cbs4local.com
More than 500 pounds of hard drugs seized at El Paso ports of entry since start of 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry have seized 327.78 pounds of methamphetamine, 139.81 pounds of cocaine, and 42.70 pounds of fentanyl since the start of 2023. On Jan. 6 at the Ysleta Port of Entry,...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Water claims pipeline device caused sinkhole in south-central neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A sinkhole that damaged a woman's car was caused by device that failed. A sinkhole opened up along Feliz Place in south-central El Paso Tuesday. A coupling, a device used to hold two segments of pipeline, failed and caused the water main to leak,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso cheerleading team's competition uniforms found after public's help requested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A very special package to a cheerleading team in El Paso was found. The Nolan Richardson Middle School cheerleading team got word that their uniforms were found. The custom-made uniforms for the squad, that are worth more than $3,000, were found, according to El...
cbs4local.com
Fire reported at apartment complex in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in northeast El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down. Officials also said no injuries were reported. It's unknown at this...
cbs4local.com
Vacant house fire in central El Paso determined to be arson, fire officials say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The vacant house that caught fire in central El Paso last week was determined to be arson, officials said on Wednesday. The fire was reported at 3531 La Luz Avenue near Copia Drive around 8:01 a.m. Officials said one person was treated at the...
cbs4local.com
Obituary for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen details milestones in his life, career
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The obituary for the late El Paso police chief Gregory Allen was published on Wednesday. The obituary was published by Sunset Funeral Homes. Allen was born on March 3, 1951, and passed away at the age of 71 on January 17, 2023. Allen is...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso partners with UTEP to prepare students, support small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has partnered with UTEP to offer small businesses resources to refine their business or marketing plan. Small businesses have a greater chance of not just surviving but thriving if they have the proper...
