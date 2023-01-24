ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

cbs4local.com

El Pasoans prepare to honor Police Chief Allen

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas DPS explains proactive measures taken at the southern border

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Nurses rally in El Paso for safer staffing, nurse-to-patient ratio standards

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nurses from Las Palmas Hospital and The Hospitals of Providence participated in a rally for safer staffing Thursday. The rally outside of The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus was one of several that were held across the country by members of the National Nurses United union and the National Nurses Organizing Committee.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans invited to participate in short-term rental public meetings

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to attend upcoming community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the Short-Term Rental Ordinance. Short-Term Rental is generally defined as a residential dwelling unit, apartment, condo, or accessory where sleeping areas are rented to overnight...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire reported at apartment complex in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported at an apartment complex in northeast El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at the 5200 block of Fairbanks. Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down. Officials also said no injuries were reported. It's unknown at this...
EL PASO, TX

