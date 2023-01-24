Read full article on original website
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission
HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
Thrillist
15 Totally Free Things to Do in Houston
With a population of nearly 2.3 million and 640-plus square miles to cover, you’d think spending some time in one the nation’s biggest cities would cost a pretty penny. But if you work it right, you can actually spend zero pretty pennies, and zero ugly ones, too. There’s a wealth of totally free, totally fun ways to get your Houston jollies, from transformative garden strolls and gratis movie nights to super cool one-of-a-kind experiences featuring things like LED lights, captivating art, and bats. Here’s how to have a zero cost good time in Houston.
Lineup announced for historic Black LGBTQ+ festival in Houston
From rappers and reality TV stars to gospel singers, we now know who will appear during the 5-day Black Queer AF Advancement and Music Festival in May.
Houston Chronicle
'Houston Life' has new guest host a week after Courtney Zavala's exit
A familiar face is serving as guest co-host of the KPRC 2 lifestyle show "Houston Life" this week. Katherine Whaley, a former Houston traffic anchor, appeared alongside co-host Derrick Shore this week following Courtney Zavala's exit last week following a more than five-year stint co-hosting the talk show and 20 years with KPRC 2.
forwardtimes.com
A Legacy Worth Remembering: Happy 63rd Anniversary, Forward Times!!!
ABOVE: Chelsea Lenora White, Karen Carter Richards, Nykayla Richards and Jesse Frazier, II. “Inheritance is what you leave to someone…but a Legacy is what you leave within someone.”. There is nothing like celebrating an anniversary, especially when it is one that commemorates the rich and stoic legacy of one...
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
Video Gallery: Collection Of Viral TikToks From Terrifying Houston Area Tornado
A tornado hit the Bayton, Pasadena, and Deer Park areas of Texas yesterday, January 24th, 2022. Hundreds of people have been sharing videos from their terrifying experiences on TikTok. It seems like a new one pops up every couple of minutes with a different point of view of the destruction. Houston is not having a good time right now.
houston-today.com
Seniors gather for lunch in Houston
A luncheon is held on the third Wednesday of every month at the Houston Seniors Hall. The fundraiser is popular and attracts on average 30 people. At $10 per person you can have your choice of sandwiches, soup and dessert all of which are presented in buffet style. On Jan. 18 the luncheon was dedicated to the memory of long time resident Noreen Scott. Everyone is welcome and this is a great way to meet new people and friendly engagement for all who join in. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
verdictfoodservice.com
Salad and Go to open three locations in Greater Houston, Texas
The three planned locations will open next month in the League City, Katy and Richmond areas. US-based drive-through restaurant chain Salad and Go will expand its presence in Texas with three new restaurant locations in the Greater Houston area. The three new locations are planned to open in the League...
tourcounsel.com
Memorial City Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Memorial City Mall, is a family-focused shopping complex. Since, you can find shops for all audiences, recreation spaces for the little ones, different restaurants, a Fast Food area and much more. Notable stores where to go shopping: Levi's, Sephora, Zara, Express, American Girl, Blu Spero, Abercrombie Kids, Forever 21, babyGAP,...
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
Houston resident $1 million richer after Mega Millions win
Well, there's not much to say about the Houston Texans 2022-23 NFL season other than, hopefully, it's better next year. However, a resident of H-Town has become a big winner by themselves thanks to the lottery.
cw39.com
Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
Lucky winner has until Wednesday to claim winning $1M Mega Millions ticket
This is a very important public service announcement! 🗣️ A winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Prairie View was announced last July that remains unclaimed. We have the winning numbers.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Downtown VIP Recovery Penthouses Make Plastic Surgery a Lot More Posh — Pampering Reaches a New Level
The VIP Recovery Care penthouse offers postoperative professional medical care and luxury pampering, aimed at speeding recovery from plastic surgery. When I first underwent cosmetic surgery many years ago, I spent two, maybe three, nights on a special floor in one of the Medical Center Hotels where several surgery recovery rooms were operated by registered nurses and where pampering was second only to medical care. The doctor was on call. It was one of the few places in Houston at that time dedicated to post-op care for plastic surgery patients. My, how things have changed.
KFDM-TV
Man and woman dive into ditch with dogs to take shelter from tornado
Southeast Texas — A man and woman in Southeast Texas say they feel blessed to be alive. They dove into a ditch, with their dogs, to escape a tornado that devastated the Deer Park/Channelview area east of Houston.
