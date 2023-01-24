A luncheon is held on the third Wednesday of every month at the Houston Seniors Hall. The fundraiser is popular and attracts on average 30 people. At $10 per person you can have your choice of sandwiches, soup and dessert all of which are presented in buffet style. On Jan. 18 the luncheon was dedicated to the memory of long time resident Noreen Scott. Everyone is welcome and this is a great way to meet new people and friendly engagement for all who join in. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO