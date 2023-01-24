ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

billypenn.com

North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward

Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man struck on Roosevelt Boulevard days after city pledges to fix dangerous road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tow truck hit a pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning, police say.First responders rushed to the Boulevard at Levick Street in Mayfair around 3:30 a.m. They found a 50-year-old man with severe injuries, including a skull fracture.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.The truck driver told police he thought he saw debris on the roadway and swerved to miss it. That's when the driver hit the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. The crash is still under investigation. It happened just days after Philadelphia officials announced a major plan to help make Roosevelt Boulevard safer. The plan, funded by a new $78 million federal grant, will "re-time" traffic signals and build new medians and sidewalks.  The road remains one of the most dangerous roads in the U.S. According to a city planning document, 14% of all fatal vehicle crashes in the city happen on Roosevelt Boulevard.Over the last 7 years, 75 people have been killed along the 12-mile stretch. About half of those people were pedestrians who were struck trying to cross the 12-lane highway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A new phase of the Wayne Junction revitalization plan is underway

Construction is slated to start this week on Arguto Court, an adaptive reuse project in southwest Germantown that will see a historically designated building converted into office space and a cafe. The $3.1 million redevelopment begins the next phase of an ambitious plan to revitalize the blocks around SEPTA’s Wayne...
WAYNE, PA
Shore News Network

Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA – There is a search underway for a driver wanted for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia on Sunday. At around 5:30 pm, police arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old woman was struck while walking across the street. Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV traveling at a high rate of speed heading east before striking the woman. The driver fled the scene. The woman was identified as Randolph Street resident Savan So. The post Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Shot on the Job

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Rutter's convenience store chain to expand with stores in Philly area

York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter's announced Thursday that it will expand with 50 new stores over the next five years, including locations near Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. It will also open its first stores in Delaware and Virginia. The company currently has 82 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower

Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Montgomery Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a shopping center in Philadelphia with a variety of stores and good deals, I recommend traveling to the north of the city and visiting Montgomery Mall, a large outlet, with department stores, well-known brand boutiques, among other interesting alternatives that are not you can lose.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
playpennsylvania.com

Rivers Casino Philadelphia Brings Back Indoor Smoking

Another Pennsylvania casino brought back indoor smoking. Rivers Casino Philadelphia voluntarily banned smoking in April 2022. In an announcement on Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s Facebook page highlighting new features for 2023, the casino mentioned designated smoking areas are back on the gaming floor. Mount Airy Casino and Rivers Casino Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Suspects wanted in botched armed robbery in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A West Philadelphia business has been robbed by two suspects sought by the Philadelphia Police Department. During the robbery in the Belmont neighborhood, one of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The other pointed a shotgun at the store cashier. “It happened on January 18th, at 919 North 43rd Street. At 6:54 PM,” the PPD said in a statement. “Two masked males enter the New 43rd Street Supermarket. One of the males is armed with a semiautomatic handgun.” The suspects threatened to kill the employee and attempted to access the register. They were not successful The post Suspects wanted in botched armed robbery in West Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Animal tranquillizer xylazine sweeping Kensington streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years. Now, another drug on Philadelphia's streets is making a devastating situation catastrophic.According to medical toxicologists at Temple Health, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, can be found in 90% of the city's dope supply.The video you are about to see is hard to watch."Their children are walking amongst this," Sarah Laurel said.When it comes to Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic, Kensington is ground zero."The streets are lined with garbage. You can smell infection," Laurel said. "There are hundreds of unhoused individuals without access to public restrooms, or showers, or housing, And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
CHESTER, PA

