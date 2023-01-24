Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Related
billypenn.com
North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward
Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
Man struck on Roosevelt Boulevard days after city pledges to fix dangerous road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A tow truck hit a pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning, police say.First responders rushed to the Boulevard at Levick Street in Mayfair around 3:30 a.m. They found a 50-year-old man with severe injuries, including a skull fracture.The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.The truck driver told police he thought he saw debris on the roadway and swerved to miss it. That's when the driver hit the pedestrian. The driver remained at the scene. The crash is still under investigation. It happened just days after Philadelphia officials announced a major plan to help make Roosevelt Boulevard safer. The plan, funded by a new $78 million federal grant, will "re-time" traffic signals and build new medians and sidewalks. The road remains one of the most dangerous roads in the U.S. According to a city planning document, 14% of all fatal vehicle crashes in the city happen on Roosevelt Boulevard.Over the last 7 years, 75 people have been killed along the 12-mile stretch. About half of those people were pedestrians who were struck trying to cross the 12-lane highway.
A new phase of the Wayne Junction revitalization plan is underway
Construction is slated to start this week on Arguto Court, an adaptive reuse project in southwest Germantown that will see a historically designated building converted into office space and a cafe. The $3.1 million redevelopment begins the next phase of an ambitious plan to revitalize the blocks around SEPTA’s Wayne...
Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly
PHILADELPHIA, PA – There is a search underway for a driver wanted for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia on Sunday. At around 5:30 pm, police arrived at the scene to find a 43-year-old woman was struck while walking across the street. Witnesses reported seeing a silver SUV traveling at a high rate of speed heading east before striking the woman. The driver fled the scene. The woman was identified as Randolph Street resident Savan So. The post Woman struck and killed in hit and run in South Philly appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Shot on the Job
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say a 53-year-old man was getting out of his parked minivan when the driver of a dark-colored SUV struck him and kept going.
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
phillyvoice.com
Rutter's convenience store chain to expand with stores in Philly area
York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter's announced Thursday that it will expand with 50 new stores over the next five years, including locations near Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. It will also open its first stores in Delaware and Virginia. The company currently has 82 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and...
Lawncrest talks illegal parking, police manpower
Capt. Jim Kimrey, commander of the 2nd Police District, and community relations officer Mark Mroz spoke about crime and related issues at last week’s meeting of the Lawncrest Community Association. Mroz and two members differed sharply at one point, with the members demanding action on illegal parking and the...
tourcounsel.com
Montgomery Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a shopping center in Philadelphia with a variety of stores and good deals, I recommend traveling to the north of the city and visiting Montgomery Mall, a large outlet, with department stores, well-known brand boutiques, among other interesting alternatives that are not you can lose.
WFMJ.com
Crash into pole cuts power, closes part of Route 45 in Bristol Township
A handful of homes lost power after a car ran into a utility pole in Bristol Township early Thursday. Route 45 is closed in the area of Houselcraft road after the crash brought wires down in the area. The car ended up in a nearby field. A woman and a...
playpennsylvania.com
Rivers Casino Philadelphia Brings Back Indoor Smoking
Another Pennsylvania casino brought back indoor smoking. Rivers Casino Philadelphia voluntarily banned smoking in April 2022. In an announcement on Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s Facebook page highlighting new features for 2023, the casino mentioned designated smoking areas are back on the gaming floor. Mount Airy Casino and Rivers Casino Philadelphia...
sojo1049.com
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Suspects wanted in botched armed robbery in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A West Philadelphia business has been robbed by two suspects sought by the Philadelphia Police Department. During the robbery in the Belmont neighborhood, one of the suspects was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. The other pointed a shotgun at the store cashier. “It happened on January 18th, at 919 North 43rd Street. At 6:54 PM,” the PPD said in a statement. “Two masked males enter the New 43rd Street Supermarket. One of the males is armed with a semiautomatic handgun.” The suspects threatened to kill the employee and attempted to access the register. They were not successful The post Suspects wanted in botched armed robbery in West Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Animal tranquillizer xylazine sweeping Kensington streets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years. Now, another drug on Philadelphia's streets is making a devastating situation catastrophic.According to medical toxicologists at Temple Health, xylazine, a veterinary sedative, can be found in 90% of the city's dope supply.The video you are about to see is hard to watch."Their children are walking amongst this," Sarah Laurel said.When it comes to Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic, Kensington is ground zero."The streets are lined with garbage. You can smell infection," Laurel said. "There are hundreds of unhoused individuals without access to public restrooms, or showers, or housing, And...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
kensingtonvoice.com
Another Kensington business closes, leaving trash behind: ‘It’s very aggravating and frustrating and upsetting to see it be like this and that nobody cares’
This story is part of our Hey, City Hall! It’s us, Kensington series. Do you have a question for Philly government? Our journalists are here to bring your questions to City Hall on your behalf. Just fill out this form, and we’ll get straight to work. For Kensington...
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards include Ellen Yin, Heavy Metal Sausage Co.
The James Beard Foundation revealed the 2023 restaurant and chef semifinalists for its prestigious James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and several Philly-area culinary creatives are in the mix. The long list includes 18 people and places from Philadelphia and South Jersey, including Ellen Yin from High Street Hospitality, Amanda Shulman...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
Comments / 0