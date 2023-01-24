Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newportdispatch.com
Teen arrested for assault in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A teen was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Waterbury this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Road at around 10:20 a.m. Police say they responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by...
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier last week. Police say they located a woman known to them to have a warrant for her arrest on St. Paul Street on January 17. The woman had an arrest warrant for a previous criminal charge. Police...
newportdispatch.com
Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page
BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
State Police probe finances of new Franklin County sheriff
Sheriff-elect John Grismore is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, possession of methamphetamine in Danville
DANVILLE — A 32-year-old man was arrested in Danville earlier this month. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for several motor vehicle violations on North Danville Road/Goss Hollow Road at around 5:15 p.m. on December 7. Police met with the driver, identified as Brannan Lacourse, of Danville. Police...
WCAX
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after truck slides off road in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williamstown on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on Vermont Route 14 at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police identified Stephen Ford, of Williamstown, as the driver.
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Reading
READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
WCAX
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
newportdispatch.com
Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco
SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
Police believe Rupert woman died from exposure after falling in driveway
Vermont authorities are investigating the death of a 76-year-old woman found lifeless outside her home on Saturday, according to a press release. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police believe Rupert woman died from exposure after falling in driveway.
newportdispatch.com
Police identify woman found deceased outside Rupert home
RUPERT — Police have identified a woman found deceased outside her home in Rupert on Saturday. Linda Eliason, 76, was located in the driveway of her residence on Sykes Hollow Road at around 6:20 a.m. Police say Eliason appears to have died from exposure to the elements following a...
WMUR.com
Suspect sought after thousands of fentanyl pills found in rental car, police say
HANOVER, N.H. — More than 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 185 grams of methamphetamine were recently seized by Hanover police, who said they're now looking for a suspect in the case. Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes...
WNYT
Warren County man charged with violating court order
A jury found that Robert Hedrick intentionally violated a court order, making contact with a protected party. When Hedrick was confronted by police he gave a fake name, ran, and resisted Glens Falls police officers. Hedrick was found guilty of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony. He was also found guilty...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested on warrant in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Leicester on Monday. Authorities say they were notified of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Road and Swinington Hill Road at around 8:40 p.m. During the course of the investigation, police allege that the...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault on police officer in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn on Holiday Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Police say they made contact with Justin Gordon, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take...
Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council agreement found Sheriff Bill Bohnyak engaged in “unprofessional conduct” when he delegated sex crime investigations to an unqualified deputy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Days ahead of his departure, Orange County sheriff settles case involving improper assignment of investigative work.
