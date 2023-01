Carolyn Yvonne Tiner was born Feb. 7,1946 in Purdy. She passed away on Jan. 18, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Campbell and son-in-law, Michael Campbell, of Monett, Missouri; five grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Tiner; her father,...

