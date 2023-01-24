Read full article on original website
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
mynbc5.com
Man accused of pointing gun at tractor-trailer driver on I-93 in Bow
A Vermont man is due in court next month after New Hampshire State Police said he took out a gun during a road rage incident. Matthew Therrien, of Killington, is accused of pointing a gun at a tractor-trailer driver while the two were on Interstate 93 in Bow on Wednesday morning.
WMUR.com
Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges
CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing
A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
WCAX
Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
WCVB
Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say
A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
Young New Hampshire boy found suffering from severe burns has died, AG says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young boy who was found suffering from severe burns inside a home in New Hampshire last week has died from his injuries, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital, where he had been receiving treatment,...
WMUR.com
Tractor-trailer crashes on I-89 in New Hampshire as car carrier crash was being cleared
WARNER, N.H. — There were white-out conditions in Warner Monday when a car carrier slid off Interstate 89 south. One of the vehicles on that fully-loaded truck rolled off and landed in the right lane. The truck driver has minor injuries. As that crash was being cleared, another truck...
UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham
DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
manchesterinklink.com
Bicyclist acquitted in collision that killed pedestrian
MANCHESTER, NH – A jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before finding a bicyclist not guilty of negligent homicide in a 2021 accident that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Eric Earle, 26, was accused of hitting city resident Claude Allard with his bicycle about 7 p.m....
westernmassnews.com
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
Haverhill Restaurant Family Hits the Bullseye at Par 28 Complex with Golf Simulators and Axe Throwing
A family, well-known in Haverhill and Merrimack Valley dining circles, is tying together food, drinks, golf simulators and axe throwing in an expansive entertainment complex in nearby Salem, N.H. Jim Tomacchio and his sons, who own and operate STACKS in downtown Haverhill, developed PAR 28 two months ago at the...
WMUR.com
Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow
NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
WMUR.com
Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
nbcboston.com
Shots Ring Out, Leaving Bullet Holes in Manchester, NH Building: Police
A man in Manchester, New Hampshire, was asleep when gunshots rang out, leaving bullet holes in the first floor of a building early Wednesday morning, according to the city's police force. The Manchester Police Department responded to the 430 block of Manchester Street shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a...
NH 7-year-old's suspicious death investigated; father faces charges
MANCHESTER, N.H. - A New Hampshire 7-year-old has died, days after police found him with "significant burns" and other injuries. Attorney General John Formella said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital. Police had responded one week earlier to a Manchester home on Eastern Avenue for a report of a boy who was not conscious or breathing, and had burns on his face and body. The Medical Examiner in Massachusetts will conduct an autopsy but the results may not be known for several months."The circumstances surrounding the child's death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation," Formella said in a statement. The boy's father, 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, is facing charges including first and second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.
laconiadailysun.com
Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay
LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
manchesterinklink.com
Man caught by police underneath parked car allegedly stealing catalytic converter
MANCHESTER, NH –A man has been charged with theft after police say they caught him in the act early Thursday morning of sawing a catalytic converter from underneath a car parked in a driveway on Mammoth Road. On January 26, 2023, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Manchester Police responded to...
WMUR.com
Fire destroys Rochester home; police officer helps residents, their pets to safety
A Rochester family is safe thanks to the quick actions of a police officer. Two people and a pet made it out of this fire after hearing the smoke alarms go off. The fire happened on Old Dover Road Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. A police officer used a fire...
