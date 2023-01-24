ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner, NH

mynbc5.com

Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH
mynbc5.com

Man accused of pointing gun at tractor-trailer driver on I-93 in Bow

A Vermont man is due in court next month after New Hampshire State Police said he took out a gun during a road rage incident. Matthew Therrien, of Killington, is accused of pointing a gun at a tractor-trailer driver while the two were on Interstate 93 in Bow on Wednesday morning.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges

CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
CONCORD, NH
WHAV

Methuen Police Arrest Three, Including Haverhill Man, for Alleged Fentanyl, Cocaine Dealing

A Haverhill man and two people from Rochester, N.H., were arrested by Methuen Police Tuesday and charged with dealing in fentanyl and crack cocaine. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a statement Wednesday more than 35 grams of fentanyl and more than 30 grams of crack cocaine and $5,700 in cash were seized after officers saw an alleged drug deal taking place between cars around 3:15 p.m., near Cochrane Circle.
METHUEN, MA
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. The car was about 300 feet from shore. They say the man was able to get out of the car and climb on top of it. He was plucked from the car by a rescue boat.
PLAINFIELD, NH
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
MILFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
DURHAM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Bicyclist acquitted in collision that killed pedestrian

MANCHESTER, NH – A jury deliberated about two hours Wednesday before finding a bicyclist not guilty of negligent homicide in a 2021 accident that resulted in the death of a 69-year-old man. Eric Earle, 26, was accused of hitting city resident Claude Allard with his bicycle about 7 p.m....
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Northwood building collapses under weight of heavy snow

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — A building collapsed Wednesday night in Northwood because of the heavy snow on its roof. No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported. Officials said fire crews had to deal with live electrical wires on the ground.
NORTHWOOD, NH
WMUR.com

Melting snow leads to roof leaks, building collapse

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — Much of the snow left by recent storms in New Hampshire was melting Thursday, leading to new problems. In Goffstown, several businesses in a shopping plaza on Mast Road had to deal with water inside their buildings because of a clogged roof drain. Fire crews were...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
nbcboston.com

Shots Ring Out, Leaving Bullet Holes in Manchester, NH Building: Police

A man in Manchester, New Hampshire, was asleep when gunshots rang out, leaving bullet holes in the first floor of a building early Wednesday morning, according to the city's police force. The Manchester Police Department responded to the 430 block of Manchester Street shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a...
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

NH 7-year-old's suspicious death investigated; father faces charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A New Hampshire 7-year-old has died, days after police found him with "significant burns" and other injuries. Attorney General John Formella said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday at a Massachusetts hospital. Police had responded one week earlier to a Manchester home on Eastern Avenue for a report of a boy who was not conscious or breathing, and had burns on his face and body. The Medical Examiner in Massachusetts will conduct an autopsy but the results may not be known for several months."The circumstances surrounding the child's death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation," Formella said in a statement. The boy's father, 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, is facing charges including first and second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a child.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Century-old boathouse collapses into Paugus Bay

LAKEPORT — A boathouse collapsed into Paugus Bay shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured when the 125-year-old boathouse fell. Laconia Fire Department arrived on the scene near North and Sheridan streets by 3 p.m. and confirmed no one was inside the boathouse. The fire department responded at the request of Marine Patrol.
LACONIA, NH

