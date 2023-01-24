Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Large tree blocked road, cut power during storm in Red Boiling Springs
RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Power has been restored and Lafayette Road has been reopened after a large tree fell across the road overnight according to Red Boiling Springs police. According to the police chief in Red Boiling Springs, the tree came down during the storm late Tuesday night...
Smyrna Road Closure: Montgomery Way
On Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27, Montgomery Way (across from Woodmont entrance) will be down to one lane. Road work will be performed along the curb which requires lane closure, traffic control will be on site until the work is completed from the hours of 9:00 AM through 2:30 PM.
fox17.com
Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
WSMV
Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
clarksvillenow.com
Family loses home to fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
WSMV
Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
clarksvillenow.com
Riverview Square breaks ground in downtown Clarksville featuring hotel, restaurants and more | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Downtown Clarksville will soon look very different as long-awaited quality of life projects get underway amid the near completion of F&M Bank Arena. In a ceremony with city and county officials on Wednesday, crews officially broke ground on Riverview Square, which will be a...
WBKO
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
WKRN
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire
Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
fox17.com
Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
whopam.com
Ground Broken On Clarksville Development
A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
WSMV
Neighborhood association leaders stepping into Belle Meade Plaza development controversy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The plan to redevelop Belle Meade Plaza is still raising concerns to community members. Neighborhood leaders said they have sent a letter to Metro Council members asking for answers to a long list of questions. It’s a situation neighborhood leaders said they don’t understand. They’ve asked...
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
WSMV
Murfreesboro house fire under investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon. One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed before officials arrived. The fire...
WSMV
Brookemeade Park cleanup could take four months
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup efforts at Brookemeade Park could take up to four months for crews to complete, according to Metro Parks and Recreation. The park was closed, and its large homeless community were relocated earlier this month. The park’s cleanup efforts, which are weather dependent, have been going on since then.
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
Ribbon Cutting: Dunkin’ in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, B1 in Murfreesboro. Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee, espresso, breakfast sandwiches and donuts. Dunkin’. 5619 Franklin Road, B1. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 7.
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
Comments / 1