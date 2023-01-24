ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Rutherford Source

Smyrna Road Closure: Montgomery Way

On Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27, Montgomery Way (across from Woodmont entrance) will be down to one lane. Road work will be performed along the curb which requires lane closure, traffic control will be on site until the work is completed from the hours of 9:00 AM through 2:30 PM.
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Crashes, wintry weather cause delays across Middle Tennessee

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Multiple crashes across the area alongside winter weather are causing traffic troubles Thursday morning. An overturned semi has shut down I-24 headed toward Nashville near Christiana. The Rutherford County wreck has traffic backed up as police shut down the road to work the crash. Wintery...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Family loses home to fire in New Providence

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Petition circulates against Hendersonville redevelopment

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A petition nearing 200 signatures is circulating in Hendersonville, opposed to a plan to redevelop West Main Street - one of the main roads into the city. The Future Land Use Plan identifies West Main Street as ripe for redevelopment, according to the plan’s authors. It...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire

Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Candlelight vigil held for man shot, killed Christmas …. It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate. Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
fox17.com

Wilson County residents push for noise ordinance after ReAwaken America Tour

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — People who live near a popular Wilson County church are calling for a noise ordinance. The issue came to a head over the weekend when Global Vision Bible Church hosted the ReAwaken America Tour. Global Vision Church often hosts large events and people who...
whopam.com

Ground Broken On Clarksville Development

A new development is coming to downtown Clarksville. Ground was broken Wednesday by both city and county leaders for the development called Riverview Square. A 156-room hotel is being built along with 55-thousand square feet of retail and entertainment space. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year and it is projected to open at some point in 2024.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro house fire under investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Tuesday afternoon. One person was inside when the fire started and was able to escape unharmed before officials arrived. The fire...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Brookemeade Park cleanup could take four months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cleanup efforts at Brookemeade Park could take up to four months for crews to complete, according to Metro Parks and Recreation. The park was closed, and its large homeless community were relocated earlier this month. The park’s cleanup efforts, which are weather dependent, have been going on since then.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Dunkin’ in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ held its ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 5619 Franklin Road, B1 in Murfreesboro. Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee, espresso, breakfast sandwiches and donuts. Dunkin’. 5619 Franklin Road, B1. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. (615) 663-0124. 1 of 7.
MURFREESBORO, TN

