ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester, VT

Comments / 2

Related
newportdispatch.com

Teen arrested for assault in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A teen was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Waterbury this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Road at around 10:20 a.m. Police say they responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by...
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier last week. Police say they located a woman known to them to have a warrant for her arrest on St. Paul Street on January 17. The woman had an arrest warrant for a previous criminal charge. Police...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died

A 7-year-old Manchester boy whose father is facing several charges alleging abuse has died, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
MANCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Reading

READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
READING, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland

RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston Police are looking for suspects caught on camera rifling through cars earlier this week. It happened early Sunday morning. A nearby Ring camera captured a group in the area going through vehicles. Police say they are seeking help in identifying any of the individuals. They...
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Rutland drug sweep

RUTLAND — Two people were arrested in Rutland yesterday. Police say they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Baxter Street. Officers located suspected drugs and a firearm during the search. Police have charged Trevor Vandenburgh, 31, of Rutland, with drug-related charges. He was issued a...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault on police officer in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn on Holiday Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Police say they made contact with Justin Gordon, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take...
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges after truck slides off road in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williamstown on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on Vermont Route 14 at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police identified Stephen Ford, of Williamstown, as the driver.
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page

BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Springfield man charged with obstruction of justice

SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man is facing 22 counts of contempt of court following an incident in Springfield. On November 17, 2022, police say they began a partnered investigation with members of the Vermont Department of Corrections. According to the report, Travis Woodbury was remanded pre-trial to the SSCC...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police identify woman found deceased outside Rupert home

RUPERT — Police have identified a woman found deceased outside her home in Rupert on Saturday. Linda Eliason, 76, was located in the driveway of her residence on Sykes Hollow Road at around 6:20 a.m. Police say Eliason appears to have died from exposure to the elements following a...
RUPERT, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy