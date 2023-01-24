FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings
Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes
Man convicted in 'wild gun' shooting in Baton Rouge seeks a 3rd judge to handle retrial
Baton Rouge Bar Surrenders License After Weekend Shooting That Wounded 12
Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into underage drinking
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects in Cell Phone Store Robbery
Liquor license suspended for Baton Rouge nightclub after 12 injured in mass shooting
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Shooting leaves at least one injured
ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone
What charges are appropriate in Madison Brooks rape case? Here's what the law says.
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
I-TEAM: Parish tracked nearly 100 dog bite investigations in last year, records show
Person critically injured in Central shooting, officials say
ABC meeting ends without discussion on 2 controversial bars
Bar suspended after LSU student allegedly raped, fatally struck by car
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges
Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home
Livingston man indicted on 2 counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, officials say
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1