Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Hearing delayed for man accused in 3 homeless killings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of killing three homeless people was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 26, for a hearing but it got delayed until March. A judge recently allowed Jeremy Anderson to change his plea from “not guilty” to “not guilty by reason of insanity.” Last summer, a judge ruled that Anderson is fit to stand trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
NEW IBERIA, LA
iheart.com

Baton Rouge Bar Surrenders License After Weekend Shooting That Wounded 12

A Baton Rouge bar's license is suspended after a shooting that wounded a dozen people early Sunday morning. Officials announced on Tuesday that Dior Bar and Lounge had surrendered its license. Baton Rouge bar regulators spent Monday investigating the violence at Dior over the weekend. The shooting at Dior reportedly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Official compares Tigerland to 'gates of hell' after death triggers investigation into underage drinking

BATON ROUGE - With four people in jail and bonds set, eyes are turning to the place that many argue facilitated the events leading up to 19-year-old Madison Brooks' death. Brooks and three of the four suspects were all able to drink at Reggie's bar in Tigerland despite being underage. On Tuesday, state regulators announced they were pulling the bar's license to serve drinks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, Jan. 26. It happened on Mission Drive near Winbourne Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called to the scene and added the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting leaves at least one injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the victim was shot in the arm and the injury does not appear life-threatening....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

ABC possibly changing underage drinking policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge ABC Board wants to change underage drinking policy to hold more establishments accountable. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Office is taking a closer look at one bar in particular. Police say LSU student, Madison Brooks, spent her last few hours alive at a bar in Tigerland. Investigators say she was at Reggie’s when the 19-year-old met the four guys who would later drop her off before she ended up in the middle of Burbank Drive, hit by a car.
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person critically injured in Central shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding after a person was reportedly shot near Central Thursday evening, Jan. 26. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The shooting reportedly happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette Drive and Cedar Glen Drive. No other information has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for allegedly shooting at ex-girlfriend, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday, Jan. 23, for attempted second-degree murder and other charges. Officials said Tre’deon Hilliard, 18, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse battery, violation of a protective order, and obstruction of justice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bond revoked for man accused of setting fire to woman's home

NEW ORLEANS - An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday revoked bond for Christian King, who is accused of setting fire earlier this month to the home of the mother of his child. That incident was captured on the victim's home surveillance system. King -- who is a licensed attorney in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

