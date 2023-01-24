ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Frederick, MD

Bay Net

63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County

MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
Shore News Network

12 students injured in fatal crash caused by car passing school bus

LAUREL, MD – The driver of a car that ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus Monday in Laurel died from his injuries. Twelve students were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and released. According to the Delaware State Police, at around 3:46 p.m., a gray 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road, approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road. The driver did not stop at the stop sign and crashed into a school bus loaded with thirteen students from the Sussex Montessori Charter School. The bus did not have a The post 12 students injured in fatal crash caused by car passing school bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAUREL, MD
wnav.com

Bicyclist dead after hit and run accident in Annapolis

A 74-year-old man died after he and his bike were hit by a vehicle on Hilltop Lane Wednesday night. Annapolis Fire responded to the scene near Merryman Road at about 10 p.m. Authorities are still looking for the vehicle that hit the Annapolis man.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Driver Transported To Hospital After Vehicle Runs Down Utility Pole

SCOTLAND, Md. –  On January 26, 2023 at approximately 1:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Cornfield Harbor Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole...
SCOTLAND, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD

