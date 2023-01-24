Read full article on original website
Officers Recover Two Stolen Motor Vehicles, Juvenile Suspect Arrested
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On January 23 at 12:32 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a victim of a theft who reported a dirt bike, that was previously stolen from his house, was being advertised for sale on an online social media site. Officers from the Neighborhood...
Bay Net
63-Year-Old Prince Frederick Man Killed In Fatal Collision
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash the occurred Monday evening in Calvert County. Shortly after 6:45 p.m., troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 200 block of Steeple Chase Drive in Prince Frederick, Maryland, for a report of a vehicle that struck a building.
Bay Net
Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
Inside Nova
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
12 students injured in fatal crash caused by car passing school bus
LAUREL, MD – The driver of a car that ran a stop sign and crashed into a school bus Monday in Laurel died from his injuries. Twelve students were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries and released. According to the Delaware State Police, at around 3:46 p.m., a gray 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road, approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road. The driver did not stop at the stop sign and crashed into a school bus loaded with thirteen students from the Sussex Montessori Charter School. The bus did not have a The post 12 students injured in fatal crash caused by car passing school bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
wnav.com
Bicyclist dead after hit and run accident in Annapolis
A 74-year-old man died after he and his bike were hit by a vehicle on Hilltop Lane Wednesday night. Annapolis Fire responded to the scene near Merryman Road at about 10 p.m. Authorities are still looking for the vehicle that hit the Annapolis man.
Bay Net
Driver Transported To Hospital After Vehicle Runs Down Utility Pole
SCOTLAND, Md. – On January 26, 2023 at approximately 1:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Cornfield Harbor Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway that struck a utility pole...
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for assault stemming from hit and run crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for assault. In September, 21-year-old Nashala Williams pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a car crash on February 28,...
Teen Wanted For Robbery Connected To Shooting In Lexington Park, Sheriff Says
Two teens were busted with multiple firearms in St. Mary’s County after being linked to a reported shooting earlier this month in Lexington Park, the sheriff’s office announced. Pernell NMN Maddox, 18, who was known to police, and a 14-year-old minor, both of Lexington Park, are facing multiple...
Driver Killed After Crash Landing Into Calvert County Building: State Police
Maryland State Police investigators were called to a business park in Calvert County on Monday night when a driver lost control at a busy intersection and was killed after coming to a crashing halt when he struck a building. Prince Frederick resident Larry Hilton Mackall, 63, needed to be extricated...
NBC Washington
Driver Going 100 MPH in Fairfax Station Crash That Killed 2 Teens: Police
A Lexus was speeding at 100 mph and went airborne in Fairfax Station, Virginia, earlier this month before crashing, killing the teenage driver and a 16-year-old passenger, police said. Another teen girl injured in the crash remains hospitalized. In addition to the high speeds, detectives said in an update Tuesday...
WJLA
Crews put out fire following 3-car crash on BW Parkway in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are reopened Wednesday after a three-car crash and subsequent car fire in Prince George's County, according to U.S. Park Police. The accident happened in the area of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center around 6:30 a.m.
fox5dc.com
2 killed in Temple Hills assisted living facility fire identified
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified two people killed during a fire at an assisted living facility in Prince George's County. Officials say 83-yer-old Joyce Brown and 79-year-old Eunice Chisley both died after fire broke out at their home Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
