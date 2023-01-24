ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

krcgtv.com

Road conditions and snow closings on Wednesday, January 25

Several schools and organizations announced they were closed for Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler's Map shows some mid-Missouri roads were snow-covered on Wednesday morning. The KRCG Weather Team said the worst of the snow has passed. Have snow pictures to share?
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
vincennespbs.org

INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm

Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
VINCENNES, IN
KMBC.com

Rain will change to snow overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of a system that will bring rain and snow to the Kansas City area. That advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. and will run through noon Wednesday. KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender...
KANSAS CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Winter storm on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Mason Knotts posted an initial story Sunday night to get discussions started, read it here. Winter storm watches have been issued for Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, and Pulaski counties. This is where we have the highest potential for heavy snow.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
wccbcharlotte.com

Winter Weather Advisory Across the Mountains, Cool and Breezy for the Piedmont

Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains until 4pm. Clouds clear, breezy Monday across the rest of the region. Wednesday’s cold front brings more rain, limited storm threat. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the mountains with up to 3″ of snow possible. For the highest elevations, near the TN border there could be 3-6″ of snow. Prepare for slippery roads and downed tree limbs as winds could gust 40-50mph. Wind Advisory for the nothern foothills and mountains until 7pm Monday. It will be breezy across the rest of the area as well with winds out of the NW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will clear with temps reaching the low 50s this afternoon. Chilly tonight with temps falling into the 20s. Sunny and quiet for Tuesday with temps reaching the mid 50s.
TENNESSEE STATE
27 First News

More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?

A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
MAINE STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
AMARILLO, TX
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

