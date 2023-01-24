Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains until 4pm. Clouds clear, breezy Monday across the rest of the region. Wednesday’s cold front brings more rain, limited storm threat. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the mountains with up to 3″ of snow possible. For the highest elevations, near the TN border there could be 3-6″ of snow. Prepare for slippery roads and downed tree limbs as winds could gust 40-50mph. Wind Advisory for the nothern foothills and mountains until 7pm Monday. It will be breezy across the rest of the area as well with winds out of the NW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will clear with temps reaching the low 50s this afternoon. Chilly tonight with temps falling into the 20s. Sunny and quiet for Tuesday with temps reaching the mid 50s.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO