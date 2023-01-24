Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Road conditions and snow closings on Wednesday, January 25
Several schools and organizations announced they were closed for Wednesday. The Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler's Map shows some mid-Missouri roads were snow-covered on Wednesday morning. The KRCG Weather Team said the worst of the snow has passed. Have snow pictures to share?
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
vincennespbs.org
INDOT is prepared for incoming winter storm
Winter weather is approaching and the Indiana Department of Transportation is prepared. First City News spoke to INDOT spokesperson Gary Brian about the impending storm. Compared to the storm around the Christmas holiday, Brian says it won’t be as cold. He says they have been in contact with the...
KMBC.com
Rain will change to snow overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of a system that will bring rain and snow to the Kansas City area. That advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. and will run through noon Wednesday. KMBC 9 First Alert Meteorologist Nick Bender...
Winter Weather Advisory activated for some Northeast Ohio counties due to lake effect snow: Here's how much you can expect
CLEVELAND — Our wintry week continues as we track lake effect snow amid another Winter Weather Advisory that's impacting a handful of counties within Northeast Ohio. The Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 7 a.m. Friday for the following counties:. Ashtabula. Cuyahoga. Geauga. Lake. The advisory began...
krcgtv.com
Winter storm on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Mason Knotts posted an initial story Sunday night to get discussions started, read it here. Winter storm watches have been issued for Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, and Pulaski counties. This is where we have the highest potential for heavy snow.
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
Another Snow Storm is Headed to Central Ohio
The next winter storm will be approaching our area from the southwest in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Winter Weather Advisory Across the Mountains, Cool and Breezy for the Piedmont
Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains until 4pm. Clouds clear, breezy Monday across the rest of the region. Wednesday’s cold front brings more rain, limited storm threat. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the mountains with up to 3″ of snow possible. For the highest elevations, near the TN border there could be 3-6″ of snow. Prepare for slippery roads and downed tree limbs as winds could gust 40-50mph. Wind Advisory for the nothern foothills and mountains until 7pm Monday. It will be breezy across the rest of the area as well with winds out of the NW 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will clear with temps reaching the low 50s this afternoon. Chilly tonight with temps falling into the 20s. Sunny and quiet for Tuesday with temps reaching the mid 50s.
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
14news.com
On alert tonight and tomorrow for wintry weather and gusty winds
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for a mix of rain and snow showers along with some gusty winds tonight through Wednesday morning. Those showers will move in from the southwest this evening, mainly after 5 or 6 PM, and will start as rain. As we go through...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
Winter Weather Closures/Delays for Jan. 24
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Texas Panhandle prepares for winter weather coming early Tuesday, entities are expected to have cancellations or delays throughout Tuesday. KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris said that he expects the snow to begin for parts of the Texas Panhandle around 2 a.m. Tuesday, with the region accumulating […]
Winter Storm Warning: Multiple States Brace for Heavy Snowfall and Strong Winds
Winter storm warnings have been issued in multiple states across the country as a major winter storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall and strong winds to the region. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), some areas could see up to 12 inches of snow as the storm moves through.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
KMBC.com
Vehicle trapped under semi-truck on I-435 in Kansas, many wrecks reported Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple wrecks have been reported across the Kansas City area as a result of the overnight snowfall. Traffic Map | Radar | Closings | App and Weather Alerts. Road crews and law enforcement agencies urge motorists: If you don't have to be on the roads,...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
