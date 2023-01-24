Robert “Bob” Steiner, 63, of Joplin passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18. He was born on Oct. 24, 1959 in Springfield, son of the late Donald and Nancy (McKee) Steiner. He graduated from Logan Rogersville High School before furthering his education at the University of Missouri-Rolla and Wichita State University, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He was of the Catholic faith and was an advocate of CASA.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO