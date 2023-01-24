It has been a difficult 2022-23 season for the basketball Lady Mt’neers. Just two years ago, Mt. Vernon was boasting one of the best backcourts in the entire state and the season ended in the state title game. This year, just two removed, is a far different story, as the Lady Mt’neers have only had seven girls on the roster for the majority of the season and after their most recent injury which brought the roster to only five players, Mt. Vernon athletic director Chris Johnston officially announced the remainder of the season was canceled.

