PHOTOS: Mickey’s Toontown Construction Walls Moved, First Look at Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Marquee

WDW News Today
Guest Gets Bumped by Wheelchair and Waits at Exit for a Fight, Mark Parker Named New Disney Chairman, Updated Land Use Allows for More Walt Disney World Parks, & More: Daily Recap (1/11/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
See Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain Completely Drained Ahead Of Its Big Princess And The Frog Refurb
The end of Splash Mountain is almost here.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Where to Spot ‘Hidden Mickey’ Popcorn in the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Queue at Disneyland
In a new TikTok video, Walt Disney Imagineering Senior Creative Director Jonathan Friday shared a closer look at one of the details of the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue. @disneyparks. We are living for the details in this Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway queue 🍿🐭 #Disneyland #Disney #ToonTown...
Inside the Magic
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should Be Careful Staying at These Disney World Hotels in 2023
Disney World is always a FLURRY of activity. That means that there is always some kind of construction going on, whether that be for new attractions, new restaurants, ride refurbishments, and more. If you don’t know about these things in advance, it could catch you by surprise and affect your...
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Inside the Magic
Disney World’s Four Glaring Issues that Bob Iger Needs to Change
Ever since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, fans of the Walt Disney World Resort have been clamoring for past offerings and programs to make their return. It has been almost three years since the United States and Walt Disney World had to shut down to stop the spread of Covid-19. Despite the length of time and all of the recent announcements that Disney Parks Guests received over the last few weeks, it still feels like we are lightyears away from getting back to total normalcy at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. There is no doubt that some of the magic pieces are still missing.
msn.com
Hungry Traveler Evaluates Disney World's 'Worst' Restaurant
A crucial part of Disney World's magic is the incredible food served all throughout their parks and resorts. From street snacks to fine dining, Disney World has no shortage of out-of-this-world eats. But among all that amazing food, are there any options that fall short?. Many Disneygoers claim that Tony's...
Bay News 9
Splash Mountain closing for good at Disney World
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 30 years, it's time to say so long to Splash Mountain at Disney World. Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom is permanently closing. The last day of operation for the attraction is Sunday, Jan. 22. The attraction will be transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK Inside ‘Mickey Through the Ears’ Exhibit in Queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opens on Friday, January 27, at Disneyland, but D23 has shared an inside look at the newest attraction, including the “Mickey Through the Years” exhibit in the queue. They also shared a full look at the finished façade, the El CapiTOON Theater...
WDW News Today
New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World
As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
Inside the Magic
Disney Character Gives Emergency Signal, Removed From Parade
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Cinderella, Winnie the Pooh, and many more Disney Characters are seen every day at Disney Parks. Disney characters are one of the main reasons Guests travel to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”. Disneyland Resort is a popular tourist location. Guests...
WDW News Today
Construction Begins in Drained Pacific Wharf Lagoon at Disney California Adventure
Construction has officially begun on transforming Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.” Last week, draining began on the Pacific Wharf lagoon, and now construction materials have moved in. Some scaffolding is sitting in the drained lagoon, between the two bridges. The...
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes
Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Skyliner Is Now Temporarily CLOSED in Disney World
When you go to Disney World do you think about the closures that could affect your trip?. This is the time of year when Disney World does a lot of refurbishments at the resort, so you might be surprised to find that certain rides are down, hotel pools are closed, and more. As of today, though, a mode of Disney World transportation is closed for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Mickey Statue With Incorrect Quote Installed at Disneyland For Disney100
A new platinum Mickey statue has been installed at Disneyland park for the Disney100 celebration beginning in a few days. Unfortunately, the quote on the statue’s base is incorrect. Mickey is at the end of Main Street, U.S.A. The banner on his base reads “It all started with a...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 1/18/23 (Disney 100 Years of Wonder Keychain, Limited Release Disney Designer Collection Pins, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney nuiMOs Plush, & More)
Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We are here today to do some shopping and check on construction updates in the park. As always we will share all the new things we find today. Let’s get started. It’s a beautiful day here at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!
