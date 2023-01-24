Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Wanted: Woman accused of 2nd-degree commercial burglary, grand theft
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a woman wanted for grand theft and second-degree commercial burglary. According to the sheriff’s office, Alexandra Bravo is known to live in the city of Merced and is 5...
KMPH.com
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man in Fresno County
UPDATE: The Huron Police Department has located and arrested the suspect, Rosita Bobadilla, 22, with the help of an anonymous tip. Thank you to all who helped find her. The Huron Police Department is looking for a woman they say stabbed a man Friday morning. Officers were called to an...
Man with submachine gun arrested in Dos Palos, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Dos Palos on Thursday during the service of a search warrant for possession of firearms and narcotics for sale, according to the Merced Police Department. The Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit says they obtained information from the Merced County Sheriff Departments Supervise Release Team […]
Six men have been arrested in Clovis for human trafficking
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An undercover sting operation in Clovis ends with six men arrested and charged with human trafficking. The suspects ranged from 26 to 42 years old. Officials want parents and young women to be cautious because these suspects are all men that live in the area trying to solicit young women. “This […]
KMJ
Card Skimmer Found at ATM in Clovis on Thursday
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A card skimming device was found on a Bank of America ATM Thursday morning. A service technician was working on one of the drive-thru stand-alone machines in the parking lot on Shaw Ave. near Peach Ave. when he found the device. The technician called the...
6 arrested in Clovis after human trafficking operation, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of six people during a human trafficking operation last week. Clovis Police officials say a Special Enforcement Team (SET) arrested six men as part of an ongoing investigation during an undercover operation at a Clovis hotel. As part of the ongoing human trafficking […]
New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa
Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.
Fresno coroner’s office seeking relatives of man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office needs the public’s help locating relatives of 67-year-old Pedro Villalta Lopez. Lopez was recently admitted to a Fresno hospital where he later passed away, officials say. Although officials say they have little information on him they do know that he has previously lived in […]
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
Pedestrian killed while walking along Hwy 99 in Madera County, CHP says
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s died after being hit by a vehicle when he was allegedly walking along Highway 99 Wednesday night, CHP officials from Madera said. According to authorities, dispatchers received a call reporting a crash with no details on northbound 99, north of avenue 20 1/2 around 10:00 p.m. […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
Clovis Police arrest 6 men they say were attempting to lure girls to hotel
The Clovis Police department arrested six men over the weekend who they say were attempting to lure girls into human trafficking.
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Yosemite Springs Parkway Collision
YOSEMITE LAKES—The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is reporting a traffic collision has taken place on Highway 41 near Yosemite Springs Parkway. The incident is reportedly a head-on collision with 3 vehicles involved. Injuries are unknown at this time, and an ambulance is en route. There is some lane blockage, so please avoid the area if possible.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
Missing man found dead in Madera County, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 21-year-old Christopher Alvarez was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing that same day. Deputies say Alvarez was reported missing Tuesday after not reporting to work. That day, authorities say his car was found abandoned near Highway 145 and Highway 41. Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances and manner of […]
davisvanguard.org
Preliminary Hearing: Bodycam Footage Appears to Show Former Officer Fired Despite Victim’s Hands Being Raised
MODESTO, CA – Bodycam footage of the encounter between former Police Officer Joseph Lamantia and a victim revealed in a hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week appeared to show the accused officer fired at the victim as the victim was complying with orders to raise his hands.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
KCRA.com
2 arrested after series of armed robberies, Modesto police say
Police have arrested two people in connection with a string of armed robberies in Salida, Modesto police said. The 31-year-old suspects, Salvador Perez, of Modesto, and Manuel Martinez, of Manteca, were arrested Tuesday at their home, Modesto police said. The series of robberies took place over the past couple of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Versus Bicycle Crash Reported on North Palm Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a vehicle versus bicycle crash on East Palm Avenue on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22, 2023. The bicycle accident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at East Olive Avenue and North Palm Avenue, according to Fresno PD. Details on the Bicycle Crash on East Palm...
Comments / 0