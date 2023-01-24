ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lawrence County Record

GORDON RAY BALDEN

Gordon Ray Balden, 68, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19 while at the Sarcoxie Nursing Center in Sarcoxie. He was born on March 5, 1954 in Monett, son of the late George Henry Balden and Esther T. (Schmeling) Balden. At a young age, he was baptized and...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Lawrence County Record

REBECCA “BECKY” DIANE PORTER

Rebecca “Becky” Diane Porter, 62, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. She was born on May 6, 1960, in Plano, Texas to Ruebin Chambers and Hellen “West” Chambers. She was a longtime resident of Mount Vernon and...
MOUNT VERNON, MO
Lawrence County Record

Lady Mt’neers basketball season officially done

It has been a difficult 2022-23 season for the basketball Lady Mt’neers. Just two years ago, Mt. Vernon was boasting one of the best backcourts in the entire state and the season ended in the state title game. This year, just two removed, is a far different story, as the Lady Mt’neers have only had seven girls on the roster for the majority of the season and after their most recent injury which brought the roster to only five players, Mt. Vernon athletic director Chris Johnston officially announced the remainder of the season was canceled.
MOUNT VERNON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy