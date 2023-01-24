Reverend Ronnie Paul Howerton, 75, of Monett passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 20, following a battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 7, 1947 in Aurora, son of the late Edward Paul Howerton and Mary Ann (Fisher) Howerton. He graduated from Monett High School with the class of 1965 and then furthered his education at the Rolla School of Engineering.

MONETT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO