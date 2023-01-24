ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lawrence County Record

JAMES C. DEATON

James C. Deaton, 81, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at his home in Wentworth. He was born in Texola, Okla. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 1941; son of Clark and Bonnie (Beesinger) Deaton. He married Lyna Guenther on June 02, 1963, in Fredericksburg, Iowa. He spent 4 years in the...
WENTWORTH, MO
Lawrence County Record

REVEREND RONNIE PAUL HOWERTON

Reverend Ronnie Paul Howerton, 75, of Monett passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 20, following a battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 7, 1947 in Aurora, son of the late Edward Paul Howerton and Mary Ann (Fisher) Howerton. He graduated from Monett High School with the class of 1965 and then furthered his education at the Rolla School of Engineering.
MONETT, MO
Lawrence County Record

CAROLYN YVONNE TINER

Carolyn Yvonne Tiner was born Feb. 7,1946 in Purdy. She passed away on Jan. 18, 2023. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Campbell and son-in-law, Michael Campbell, of Monett, Missouri; five grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Tiner; her father,...
PURDY, MO
Lawrence County Record

CAROLINE GRACE ROLAND

Baby Caroline Grace Roland started life as an angel on Thursday, Jan. 12. Although she was only here for a brief time, her loving parents and family will always love and remember her. She is survived by her parents, Arayan Crum and Kyler Roland; two brothers, Eli and Mason Roland;...
AURORA, MO
Lawrence County Record

ROBERT “BOB” ELLERY ALVORD

Robert Ellery Alvord, Jr., 87, of Ash Grove, died Saturday Jan. 14. He was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Robert Ellery and Virginia (Reed) Alvord. He graduated from El Monte High School in El Monte, Calif., and earned a vocational teaching certificate from The College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif.
ASH GROVE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy