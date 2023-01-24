HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a grant from the Sioux Falls Area Foundation, a Harrisburg teacher’s idea is coming to life. The Second Annual Crayons for a Cause Project took place on Monday. Throughout the week, students will work in a classroom that has been converted into what they call the crayon factory. There, students will peel, sort, melt and package old crayons into new shapes. All of the money raised goes to the Horizon Cares Fund.

