Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Dude Dad’ Taylor Calmus performing at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday you will have two opportunities to see Taylor Calmus, known from his YouTube channel “Dude Dad”, at the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls. Calmus is an actor, author and Comedian who founded his YouTube channel shortly before the birth...
dakotanewsnow.com
Comedians Dan Alten & Zach Dresch to perform at Club David
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Alten and Zach Dresch will be performing a comedy set at Club David in Sioux Falls. The $12 tickets can be purchased at the door, the comedy duo will take to the stage at 8 p.m., and then anyone can try their shot at entertaining an audience with the open mic following their set.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
dakotanewsnow.com
Discussions continue on 6th Street bridge in Sioux Falls
MANIA - The ABBA Tribute performing at The Orpheum Theatre Center. The famous Swedish band ABBA will have their music and energy recreated at the Orpheum Theatre Center when MANIA - The ABBA Tribute Tour comes through the Sioux Empire. Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD. Updated: 18 hours...
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo announces board of directors for zoo and butterfly house merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The board, comprised of members of the previous separate boards for the zoo and butterfly house, as well as mayoral appointees and at-large members, will act as the unified governing body for the Great Plains Zoo and the Butterfly House and Aquarium. “We...
dakotanewsnow.com
10 o’clock Sportscast Wednesday, January 25th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former players react to the loss of Bob Young who had a legendary career at USF. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week and then Dordt women and DWU men were winners in a GPAC doubleheader at The Corn Palace in Mitchell.
dakotanewsnow.com
Weekend to remember in Sioux Falls for Conrrado Moscoso
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Introduced to the sport of racquetball quickly at the age of 8 by his father in Bolivia, Conrrado Moscoso tries to slow down his emotions when playing the world’s fastest game. “Just focus for the point. I need it for my best...
dakotanewsnow.com
Teachers schooled in behavioral management with ‘Boys Town’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls educators are lending a hand when it comes to showing teachers how to handle situations in the classroom. “Boys Town” is a Nebraska-based non-profit that helps train teachers for the social aspects of their classroom. We caught up with a crew today at Susan B. Anthony Elementary as they filmed a digital program aimed at training teachers how to manage certain classroom behaviors.
dakotanewsnow.com
Roof rakes and melt in short supply
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recent winter storms impacted the state of South Dakota, certain winter items have become hard to find across the area. Sioux Falls retailers say both roof rakes and melt are in short supply because some homeowners are worried about snow buildup on their homes.
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former USF players talk about what Bob Young meant to them as a coach and friend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today has been tough after the news that Bob Young passed away this morning. He was just on my radio show-Calling All Sports last Thursday and sounded terrific despite being on dialysis every other day. And having received the news from more than one specialist that the diagnosis concerning his heart wasn’t good.
dakotanewsnow.com
January 25th Plays of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Central Lyon Girls Basketball was looking to stay perfect on the season, and Afton Schlumbohm helps out with the deep scoop for the score off the glass. Conrrado Moscoso was looking to take back the win against Daniel De La Rosa in the Lewis...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera program helps young athletes “Accelerate” their sports training
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Childhood obesity has more than tripled over the last four-plus decades. Most parents know the modern struggles of getting kids out of screens and in motion. And yet, as youth, club, and high school sports become more intense, athletes are starting to exercise...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Harrisburg authorizes new railroad crossing signal
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Harrisburg has assumed performance of, and responsibility for, all maintenance and repair of 3.5 miles of road, including the intersection where a fatal train crash occurred in December. This change is part of an agreement with the LaValley Township and is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford-Fairview merger raises community concerns
WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - In November, Sanford and Fairview first made it known to the public their intention to merge companies. Today in Worthington, there was a public meeting to gather community feedback. Wednesday’s meeting was the third of four community meetings hosted by the Minnesota Attorney General’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Crayons for a Cause raises money for emergency relief funds
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a grant from the Sioux Falls Area Foundation, a Harrisburg teacher’s idea is coming to life. The Second Annual Crayons for a Cause Project took place on Monday. Throughout the week, students will work in a classroom that has been converted into what they call the crayon factory. There, students will peel, sort, melt and package old crayons into new shapes. All of the money raised goes to the Horizon Cares Fund.
dakotanewsnow.com
Expect morning flurries & a cloudy Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A quick-moving clipper system will slide through the region today causing a chance for a few light snow showers. Accumulations will be very light, if any. Otherwise, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the 20s for most of us, but we will see steady to falling temperatures heading into the afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lennox Orioles fly past West Central
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lennox Orioles ran their record to 9-1 this season by flying past the visiting West Central Trojans 69-42 on Monday night in South Dakota boys prep basketball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Comments / 0