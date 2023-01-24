ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Comedians Dan Alten & Zach Dresch to perform at Club David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dan Alten and Zach Dresch will be performing a comedy set at Club David in Sioux Falls. The $12 tickets can be purchased at the door, the comedy duo will take to the stage at 8 p.m., and then anyone can try their shot at entertaining an audience with the open mic following their set.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Discussions continue on 6th Street bridge in Sioux Falls

MANIA - The ABBA Tribute performing at The Orpheum Theatre Center. The famous Swedish band ABBA will have their music and energy recreated at the Orpheum Theatre Center when MANIA - The ABBA Tribute Tour comes through the Sioux Empire. Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD. Updated: 18 hours...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10 o’clock Sportscast Wednesday, January 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former players react to the loss of Bob Young who had a legendary career at USF. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week and then Dordt women and DWU men were winners in a GPAC doubleheader at The Corn Palace in Mitchell.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Weekend to remember in Sioux Falls for Conrrado Moscoso

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Introduced to the sport of racquetball quickly at the age of 8 by his father in Bolivia, Conrrado Moscoso tries to slow down his emotions when playing the world’s fastest game. “Just focus for the point. I need it for my best...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Teachers schooled in behavioral management with ‘Boys Town’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls educators are lending a hand when it comes to showing teachers how to handle situations in the classroom. “Boys Town” is a Nebraska-based non-profit that helps train teachers for the social aspects of their classroom. We caught up with a crew today at Susan B. Anthony Elementary as they filmed a digital program aimed at training teachers how to manage certain classroom behaviors.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Roof rakes and melt in short supply

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recent winter storms impacted the state of South Dakota, certain winter items have become hard to find across the area. Sioux Falls retailers say both roof rakes and melt are in short supply because some homeowners are worried about snow buildup on their homes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Former USF players talk about what Bob Young meant to them as a coach and friend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today has been tough after the news that Bob Young passed away this morning. He was just on my radio show-Calling All Sports last Thursday and sounded terrific despite being on dialysis every other day. And having received the news from more than one specialist that the diagnosis concerning his heart wasn’t good.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

January 25th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Central Lyon Girls Basketball was looking to stay perfect on the season, and Afton Schlumbohm helps out with the deep scoop for the score off the glass. Conrrado Moscoso was looking to take back the win against Daniel De La Rosa in the Lewis...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Harrisburg authorizes new railroad crossing signal

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Harrisburg has assumed performance of, and responsibility for, all maintenance and repair of 3.5 miles of road, including the intersection where a fatal train crash occurred in December. This change is part of an agreement with the LaValley Township and is...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanford-Fairview merger raises community concerns

WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - In November, Sanford and Fairview first made it known to the public their intention to merge companies. Today in Worthington, there was a public meeting to gather community feedback. Wednesday’s meeting was the third of four community meetings hosted by the Minnesota Attorney General’s...
WORTHINGTON, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Crayons for a Cause raises money for emergency relief funds

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thanks to a grant from the Sioux Falls Area Foundation, a Harrisburg teacher’s idea is coming to life. The Second Annual Crayons for a Cause Project took place on Monday. Throughout the week, students will work in a classroom that has been converted into what they call the crayon factory. There, students will peel, sort, melt and package old crayons into new shapes. All of the money raised goes to the Horizon Cares Fund.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Expect morning flurries & a cloudy Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A quick-moving clipper system will slide through the region today causing a chance for a few light snow showers. Accumulations will be very light, if any. Otherwise, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the 20s for most of us, but we will see steady to falling temperatures heading into the afternoon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lennox Orioles fly past West Central

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lennox Orioles ran their record to 9-1 this season by flying past the visiting West Central Trojans 69-42 on Monday night in South Dakota boys prep basketball action. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
LENNOX, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy