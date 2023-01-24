Read full article on original website
ROBERT “BOB” STEINER
Robert “Bob” Steiner, 63, of Joplin passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18. He was born on Oct. 24, 1959 in Springfield, son of the late Donald and Nancy (McKee) Steiner. He graduated from Logan Rogersville High School before furthering his education at the University of Missouri-Rolla and Wichita State University, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy. He was of the Catholic faith and was an advocate of CASA.
REVEREND RONNIE PAUL HOWERTON
Reverend Ronnie Paul Howerton, 75, of Monett passed away on Friday morning, Jan. 20, following a battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 7, 1947 in Aurora, son of the late Edward Paul Howerton and Mary Ann (Fisher) Howerton. He graduated from Monett High School with the class of 1965 and then furthered his education at the Rolla School of Engineering.
KEITH MELVIN PREWETT
Keith Melvin Prewett, 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Aurora on Monday, January 16, 2023. Keith was born July 8, 1955, in Montrose, Colorado, the son of George Melvin and Winita Prewett. Keith graduated from Marionville High School in 1973 and completed his bachelor’s degree from SMSU in...
ROBERT “BOB” ELLERY ALVORD
Robert Ellery Alvord, Jr., 87, of Ash Grove, died Saturday Jan. 14. He was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Robert Ellery and Virginia (Reed) Alvord. He graduated from El Monte High School in El Monte, Calif., and earned a vocational teaching certificate from The College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, Calif.
CAROLINE GRACE ROLAND
Baby Caroline Grace Roland started life as an angel on Thursday, Jan. 12. Although she was only here for a brief time, her loving parents and family will always love and remember her. She is survived by her parents, Arayan Crum and Kyler Roland; two brothers, Eli and Mason Roland;...
