Daytona Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Citrus County Chronicle

Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500 ride next month

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has ruled out running next month's NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500. Castroneves has been chasing a seat since winning one of Tony Stewart's summer all-star races last season to win a bet with the SRX head that promised Castroneves help finding a NASCAR ride. He'd tried to put a deal together with Trackhouse Racing, which said last week that it ultimately decided it did not want to run three cars.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE
macaronikid.com

What's Happening in the Daytona Beach Area this Week!

The end of January is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Prescribed burn today at Lake Apopka North Shore

The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting a 103-acre prescribed burn today at its Lake Apopka North Shore in Lake County. The burn will be located west of the Loop Trail between Green Mountain Scenic Overlook and the Clay Island Trailhead. The burn’s purpose is to reduce hazardous fuel loads and maintenance of fire-dependent natural communities.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
ORLANDO, FL
High School Soccer PRO

New Smyrna Beach, January 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Lyman High School soccer team will have a game with New Smyrna Beach High School on January 25, 2023, 15:30:01.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

New filing reveals Disney's plans for Lake Nona campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new filing with the city of Orlando details Disney’s plans for its new regional campus in Lake Nona. New plans have been filed for Disney's Lake Nona Campus. The filing reveals plans for the campus to include six office buildings, two flex buildings and...
ORLANDO, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake

When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
LONGWOOD, FL

