Citrus County Chronicle
Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500 ride next month
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has ruled out running next month's NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500. Castroneves has been chasing a seat since winning one of Tony Stewart's summer all-star races last season to win a bet with the SRX head that promised Castroneves help finding a NASCAR ride. He'd tried to put a deal together with Trackhouse Racing, which said last week that it ultimately decided it did not want to run three cars.
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
click orlando
After Florida hurricane, World’s Most Famous Beach gets new sign
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – If you’re from Florida, you’ll know the World’s Most Famous Beach and the iconic sign that goes along with it. While the Daytona Beach landmark was damaged after Hurricane Nicole ripped across Volusia County, a new sign has taken its place in the interim.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
Near-record heat, storms & a cold front are all expected in the coming hours; see timing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update: Wednesday was warm and windy, and we tied for a record high, but that ends today because storms and a cold front are approaching from the northwest, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. Expect to rain to move in tonight. Showers first arrive in...
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
macaronikid.com
What's Happening in the Daytona Beach Area this Week!
The end of January is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar.
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
WESH
Police negotiator recalls talking down woman accused of killing husband at Daytona Beach hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A full complement of police officers and SWAT team members responded to AdventHealth hospital in Daytona Beach Saturday after getting word of a shooting there. A 76-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband and had planned to kill herself. She didn't kill...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Prescribed burn today at Lake Apopka North Shore
The St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting a 103-acre prescribed burn today at its Lake Apopka North Shore in Lake County. The burn will be located west of the Loop Trail between Green Mountain Scenic Overlook and the Clay Island Trailhead. The burn’s purpose is to reduce hazardous fuel loads and maintenance of fire-dependent natural communities.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why do so many trailers have non-functioning lights?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why do so many trailers being pulled by vehicles have lights on...
New Smyrna Beach, January 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
click orlando
Crash shuts down all lanes of I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Orange County shut down, according to Orlando police. The crash happened just before the John Young Parkway exit, the Orlando Police Department said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of temperatures in Central Florida with new front...
WESH
Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
Bay News 9
New filing reveals Disney's plans for Lake Nona campus
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new filing with the city of Orlando details Disney’s plans for its new regional campus in Lake Nona. New plans have been filed for Disney's Lake Nona Campus. The filing reveals plans for the campus to include six office buildings, two flex buildings and...
scottjosephorlando.com
Meet the new owner of Enzo's on the Lake
When Jo Anne Perlini, who with her then-husband Enzo opened Enzo’s on the Lake in 1980, announced in October that she had sold the Longwood restaurant, many of the longtime customers were worried that it would change. John Khalil, the Orlando dentist who bought it, wants to assure you...
WDW News Today
Guest Already Trespassed from Disney World Sneaks Back Into Magic Kingdom Without Tickets, Steals Cellphones and More
A man was arrested for stealing a visitor’s iPhone in what Disney suspected was connected to a pickpocketing ring after a small group of people snuck into the Magic Kingdom without buying tickets, according to a newly released sheriff’s report. Victor Alfonso Diaz was arrested and charged with...
