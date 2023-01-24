Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Huntington family keeps igloo tradition alive
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A wet, packy snow opens up all kinds of creative opportunities. Snow forts, snowmen, and yes, even igloos. And the latter is exactly what Christopher Gibbons and his son, 10-year-old Wade Gibbons, built Wednesday. “First southern boy to build an igloo up north,” Christopher said...
WANE-TV
Full Episode: Jan 26, 2023
On today’s show, we visit Ronald McDonald House at Parkview to see all they have to offer families in their time of need. Then, January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month, so we sit down with a registered nurse from Super Shot and a Cervical Cancer Survivor to learn about the importance of protecting yourself from HPV. Plus, we have this weekend’s events in the Social Scene!
WANE-TV
Two EE’s delivers wine, apology to long-term care residents
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two EE’s Winery hand-delivered an apology, along with wine and chocolate, to the residents of a long-term care facility on Tuesday. The residents had been denied entry to the winery on Monday because they arrived in a bus. In a Facebook post Tuesday...
WANE-TV
Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine prepares to open in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new restaurant specializing in “Asian fusion” food will soon open on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Z!NG Asian Fusion Cuisine teased its grand opening on Facebook in mid-January and said it will open “very soon,” but the restaurant has not provided an official grand opening date.
WANE-TV
Teens turn snowfall into side business
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They heavy snow is pretty when it blankets trees and branches, but it’s also hard to shovel off driveways and sidewalks. It’s the work that comes with a Winter Wonderland. “It’s heavy and sticks to the shovel. I wouldn’t want someone with...
WANE-TV
Winter fun in the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 found multiple families enjoying the winter weather at Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park during Wednesday’s winter storm. Activities ranged from sledding to snowball fights. Multiple parents told WANE 15 they think snow days are becoming a thing of the past with remote...
WANE-TV
Riverfront Fort Wayne brings back ‘Winter Cozy’ event at Promenade Park for Winterval
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 12th annual Winterval celebration comes to downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday. The event will be bringing back their Winter Cozy activity from last year. It will take place at Promenade Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Riley Hollenbaugh, manager of Riverfront Programs and Events with Fort Wayne Parks, is looking forward to the event.
wfft.com
Salvation Army and afternoon Community Harvest Food Bank distribution closed Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army at 2901 North Clinton Street is closed Wednesday. Community Harvest Food Bank will run the morning Farm Wagon distribution in Monroe as scheduled. Due to weather conditions, the afternoon Farm Wagon distribution will be closed. For more information on the Community Harvest...
whatzup.com
Chimney Cakes opening store on Main Street
Their products have been popular for a while at farmers markets, but now Chimney Cakes Bakery & Cafe has a place to call home. They open shop at 1202 W. Main St. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Technically, they are having an opening weekend, on Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and...
WISH-TV
Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne
Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
WANE-TV
Work on trail extending into northern Allen Co. begins next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Work to expand the ever growing network of trails in Allen County is expected to begin next week according to Fort Wayne Trails. The Pufferbelly Trail on Allen County’s north side is slated to extend from Life Bridge Church west of the intersection of Union Chapel Road and Corbin Road north to Fitch Road. A map of the current trail system and future trails can be found here.
WANE-TV
Local crews use over 1K tons of salt to combat winter storm
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — As heavy snow swept across Allen County Wednesday, crews worked around the clock to plow snow and cover the roads in salt. Lots of salt, to be exact. A spokesperson for the City of Fort Wayne told WANE 15 Thursday city crews used 800...
963xke.com
Record amount of snow falls in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne has broken its snow record for January 25, receiving 6.2 inches Wednesday. The old record of 5.4 inches was set in 1978 during the blizzard. Snow in Fort Wayne has risen to 9.3 inches for January, slightly above average. Thursday morning brought...
WANE-TV
Johnny TinCap can make Valentine’s Day one to remember
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Looking for something different to give to that special someone for Valentine’s Day? Well if they happen to like going to see TinCaps games at Parkview Field, you’re in luck. The Fort Wayne TinCaps are offering a Valentine’s Day package that will be delivered...
whatzup.com
Downtown Wabash is hidden gem
Just a short drive away is one of north-central Indiana’s sizzling secrets: Downtown Wabash. Over the past 20 years or so, it’s been reimagining and reinventing itself, and more than 80 local businesses have caught the vision. There’s a feast of history, culture, arts, shopping, and entertainment all made up of an eclectic community within the community, all within a span of two miles.
WANE-TV
“Take it slow:” Experts warn of shoveling dangers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few things to keep in mind Wednesday as you’re clearing your driveways following the winter storm is to take it easy, officials warn. The American Heart Association says many people face an increased risk of a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest from shoveling. Hundreds of people die during or right after shoveling snow from sidewalks and driveways in the United States.
WANE-TV
Plan your meals with Herculean Meal Prep
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams speaks with Anya Payne from Herculean Meal Prep to learn about their wide variety of meals and how meal prepping can help you reach your health goals this year. Visit their website here or their locations at Electric Works and 5215 Illinois Road in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
Local crews treat the streets ahead of winter storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Multiple departments across Fort Wayne prepared Tuesday to get ahead of early Wednesday’s likely winter storm. The Department of Homeland Security has issued a Travel Watch. The Fort Wayne Street Department began preparing Tuesday morning by making sure they had enough materials to...
22 WSBT
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
WANE-TV
Union Street Market to add 3 more vendors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The list of companies who call Union Street Market home will soon be adding three more to the ledger. Buyamba Sandwich Company, Kateen’s Floral Designs and Grabill Amish Pastries have each started setting up their own kiosks as they prepare for their grand openings.
