On today’s show, we visit Ronald McDonald House at Parkview to see all they have to offer families in their time of need. Then, January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month, so we sit down with a registered nurse from Super Shot and a Cervical Cancer Survivor to learn about the importance of protecting yourself from HPV. Plus, we have this weekend’s events in the Social Scene!

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO