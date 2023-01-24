Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bags an 'Absolute Lifesaver,' and They're Just $6 Apiece
“I used these bags to move an entire apartment and they were so helpful” Whether you're packing up to move homes or simply need a place to put those bulky sweaters you got for the holidays, you'll require some sort of vessel to hold everything. Enter these durable bags that are sure to hold everything from holiday decorations to an entire wardrobe — and they're on sale. The Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Moving Bags have been slashed to just $37 at Amazon, bringing the price down to only $6 a...
moneysavingmom.com
Reese’s and Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Assortment Snack Size Candy (85 Pieces) only $11.43 shipped!
Amazon has this REESE’S and KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Assortment Snack Size Candy, 85 pieces for just $11.43 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if...
moneysavingmom.com
Kate Spade Dakota Satchel Bag only $38.95 shipped (Reg. $250!)
This is regularly $249 and there are six colors options. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
moneysavingmom.com
Sperry: Extra 25% off sale styles = Shoes as low as $15!
If you need new shoes, be sure to shop this HOT sale on Sperry shoes!. Through January 29th, Sperry is offering an extra 25% off sale items when you use the promo code EXTRA25 at checkout!. This is a great time to grab some hot deals…. Get these Big Kid’s...
moneysavingmom.com
Saucony Women’s Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks (8 Pairs) only $9.47!
This is a great deal on these Saucony Women’s Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks!. Amazon has these Saucony Women’s Performance Heel Tab Athletic Socks (8 Pairs) for just $9.47 right now!. This is a great deal and won’t last long. Sign up for a free trial of...
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?
Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
What’s The Best Day Of The Week To Go Grocery Shopping At Trader Joe’s?
Fellow Trader Joe’s fans and shoppers know that browsing your local TJ’s store on the weekends means long lines, overwhelming crowds, and less of your favorite products in-stock. To avoid this, we did some research as to when (what day of the week and time) Trader Joe’s employees say is the best for your shopping needs.
My Grandma’s Simple Storage Hack Has Made Fridge Cleanup So Much Easier
Allison is a writer and mother of two living in Ohio. Her writing is focused around self-improvement, mental health, life lessons, and parenting all with one purpose: to live a fulfilled life. When she's not writing she's likely throwing a baseball in the front yard with her son or planning family trips to national parks in their Airstream Basecamp. You can read more from her on medium.com/@allisonditmer.
I visited a discount store that sells Amazon and Target returns, and it felt like treasure hunting. Here's what I found.
The discount store contained bins of random items. It was exhausting to sift through them, but overall a fun and surprisingly exhilarating experience.
This Woman's Basic Grocery List Cost $10 In 2020, $11 In 2022, And A Whole Lot More In 2023
"Toward the end of 2020, I went to Walmart and purchased everything for $10.09 and made a week's worth of meals for one person. This week, I went back again and purchased those same items..."
People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target
Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
Amazon’s Bestselling Plaid Shacket Is on Sale for 50% Off Today
The key to nailing transitional dressing is securing a trustworthy piece that lends itself to various outfit equations. One topper that does this? A plaid shacket. If you’re in the market for such an item, then we have some excellent news for you. Today, you can snag Amazon’s bestselling Automet Plaid Shacket for up to 50% off — the most it’s ever been discounted, according to camelcamelcamel.com. This Amazon shirt-jacket is highly sought after for a good reason. It has a high-quality blend of nylon and spandex for a skin-friendly, soft and comfortable feel. In addition, it comes in over 24...
moneysavingmom.com
Brach’s Kiddie Mix (175 ct) only $13.47 shipped!
Amazon has this Brach’s Kiddie Mix (175 count) for just $13.47 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your subscription if you don’t want recurring orders.
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Woman Uses Ikea Bookcases For Her Kitchen Pantry and It's Genius
Are we still shocked by these Ikea hacks at this point?
moneysavingmom.com
Walgreens Toilet Paper Mega Rolls (4-pack) only $1.79!
Walgreens has this Walgreens Super Premium Ultra Soft or Ultra Strong Bath Tissue 4-Packs for just $1.99 this week (regularly $4.99)! Plus, get an extra 10% off when you use promo code WAG10 at checkout!. Walgreens Super Premium Ultra Soft Bath Tissue 4-Packs – $1.99 (regularly $4.99) Use promo...
moneysavingmom.com
MUK LUKS Cozy Boots only $16.99 + shipping!
As part of Zulily’s Birthday Sale, they are offering MUK LUKS Cozy Boots for just $16.99!. There are lots of styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $89. Otherwise, shipping starts at a flat fee of $6.99. And remember: if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Woman shares clever hack to unclog sink using just two household ingredients
Another day, another simple hack that will change your life forever. And this time, a woman has taken to social media to share her handy hint for unblocking the drains. Check it out:. If you've ever had to grab the plunger or, if you're particularly desperate, the wire coat-hanger to...
Comments / 0