ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

Ascension says it reached a deal with Blue Cross on health care costs

Ahead of an end-of-month deadline, Ascension says it has struck a deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield that would allow thousands of Central Texans to keep their health care plans intact. The two parties announced earlier this month they'd reached a stalemate in negotiations, putting at risk the health care...
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Health sues Ascension Texas over low-income patient care

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's public hospital district, and one of the largest hospital systems in Central Texas are suing each other. Central Health claims Ascension Texas is failing to meet its contractual obligations to provide care for low income residents. But, Ascension claims Central Health is the one not honoring their deal.
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

UV nail dryers and cancer concerns: Local dermatologist weighs in

AUSTIN, Texas — Gel manicures have become a hot commodity because they are quick-drying and long-lasting. However, the manicures' popularity could soon wear off as a study published in the Nature Communications Journal shared radiation from UV nail dryers can damage DNA and cause permanent mutations in human cells – which is linked to an elevated risk of cancer.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas May Finally Allow More Than 3 Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas may soon ... finally ... have more than 3 licensed marijuana dispensaries. Texas hasn't legalized marijuana but the lone star state does have a compassionate use law that allows some people to buy and use "medical" marijuana. The conditions to qualify are pretty limited though. Texas also currently has...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
KILLEEN, TX
keranews.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy