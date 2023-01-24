Read full article on original website
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
Ascension Seton nurses say hospitals unsafely staffed, hospital calls it 'bargaining tactic'
A vigil Thursday evening will highlight hundreds of complaints from nurses in the newly formed Ascension-Seton chapter of National Nurses United.
Ascension says it reached a deal with Blue Cross on health care costs
Ahead of an end-of-month deadline, Ascension says it has struck a deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield that would allow thousands of Central Texans to keep their health care plans intact. The two parties announced earlier this month they'd reached a stalemate in negotiations, putting at risk the health care...
Ascension Seton faces a slew of problems, expert says it impacts patients
- In the past few weeks, one of Central Texas' three major healthcare systems, Ascension Seton, has faced a slew of problems.
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
Central Health sues Ascension Texas over low-income patient care
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin's public hospital district, and one of the largest hospital systems in Central Texas are suing each other. Central Health claims Ascension Texas is failing to meet its contractual obligations to provide care for low income residents. But, Ascension claims Central Health is the one not honoring their deal.
Ascension Texas healthcare company confirms layoffs, report says
The company has locations in 5 Texas cities.
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
UV nail dryers and cancer concerns: Local dermatologist weighs in
AUSTIN, Texas — Gel manicures have become a hot commodity because they are quick-drying and long-lasting. However, the manicures' popularity could soon wear off as a study published in the Nature Communications Journal shared radiation from UV nail dryers can damage DNA and cause permanent mutations in human cells – which is linked to an elevated risk of cancer.
New homes for Elon Musk's workforce planned in Bastrop County
There could soon be a new housing development in Bastrop County for part of Elon Musk's Central Texas workforce.
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
Around 30 storage units affected in south Austin fire
The Austin Fire Department tweeted AFD and ESD5 units are at the scene of the second alarm fire at11959 Menchaca Rd. and it's a "large defensive fire at a multi-unit storage facility."
Plan for new Brodie Oaks development in South Austin to gain final approval
A project to replace the decades-old Brodie Oaks Shopping Center strip mall, located 5 miles south of downtown, with mixed-use buildings up to 25 stories is set to receive City Council approval Jan. 26. “Brodie will be a destination landmark for South Austin, reflecting the unique character of the area...
Texas May Finally Allow More Than 3 Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas may soon ... finally ... have more than 3 licensed marijuana dispensaries. Texas hasn't legalized marijuana but the lone star state does have a compassionate use law that allows some people to buy and use "medical" marijuana. The conditions to qualify are pretty limited though. Texas also currently has...
That Girl Netia Catering: Military veteran turns passion for cooking into booming business
KILLEEN, Texas — An army veteran in Killeen is cooking up a storm. Kanetia Durden turned her passion for cooking into a thriving business. She started her catering company right before Covid-19 shut down everything. Six news caught up with Durden as she was preparing one of her favorite...
Fostering grandparent program comes to Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — Editor's Note |The video above and below are previous segments on child advocacy programs. A foster grandparent mentoring program is coming to the Central Texas area. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the district says, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that...
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
South Austin business owner pleads for help after uptick in attacks from homeless encampment
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin business owner says aggressive people experiencing homelessness and slow police response times make it hard to keep the business open. Laura North, the owner of Headspace Salon and Co-op, is calling for Austin police to respond quicker to active attacks and asking the City of Austin to move faster in finding housing for the homeless.
New Costco coming to Kyle in March
Costco Wholesale Corp. plans to open its location in Kyle in March.
