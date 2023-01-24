Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
Six local events, experiences to celebrate Black History Month
February is Black History Month. Check out the following events to appreciate and celebrate Black heritage. Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement is hosting its annual MLK Day of Service, a day to honor Dr. King’s contributions to fighting for social justice. The event will take place from...
African American Heritage Trail now under development in Champaign County
URBANA Il., (WCIA) – The African American Heritage Trail is now under development in Champaign County. According to Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin, the project is an effort coordinated by Visit Champaign County. “Sites throughout Champaign County are being developed to celebrate the stories, the history, and the lives of African Americans in the county,” Marlin […]
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Raphaella Prange on Byers & Co
January 25, 2023- Raphaella Prange of Millikin University joined Byers & Co to talk about the campus during snowy weather, the Thomas W. Ewing lecture series that will feature holocaust survivor Sami Steigmann, events for Black and Women’s history months, civic discourse week, and other events on campus. Listen to the podcast now!
‘Safe space center’ for kids opening downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We’re a product of environment. If nobody else is going to do it, somebody will have to do it,” Riynard Wilson said. Wilson wants to create a positive environment for kids who may not have one of their own. He and fellow youth mentor Tony Odom are opening a “safe space […]
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: City Hall Insider Paul Osborne on Byers & Co
January 26, 2023- Former mayor Paul Osborne joined Byers & Co to talk about notable names that have visited Decatur over the years, candidates in the upcoming election, voting, and an ever changing community. Listen to the podcast now!
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Salvation Army food pantry changes hours of operation
January 25, 2023 – The Decatur Salvation Army has new hours of operation for their food pantry located at 229 W. Main Street on the edge of Downtown Decatur. The hours of operation are now Tuesday & Wednesday evening 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. & Saturday morning 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Hickory Point’s Karla Miller and Nicky Besser of Good Samaritan Inn
January 25, 2023 – Karla Miller of Hickory Point Bank and Nicky Besser of Good Samaritan Inn joined Byers & Co to talk about the bank’s unique relationship with the program. The Good Samaritan Inn’s mission is to create social and economic opportunities through nourishment, gardening, and education. They believe all community members should have sustainable autonomy and lead a joyful life.
Champaign man spends two weeks homeless to raise awareness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “I walked out of my place on Sunday with just the clothes I’m wearing and an empty backpack to experience sleeping outside and living on the street for 14 days,” Warren Charter said. Warren Charter started at Kaufman Lake in Champaign and has made his way into downtown Champaign so far. […]
nowdecatur.com
Rock Springs Ramble 5K raising funds for natural areas and wildlife
January 24, 2023 – The Macon County Conservation Foundation is holding the third annual 5K fundraiser on Saturday, May 20. Support natural areas and wildlife by running or walking in the Rock Springs Ramble 5K, 1-mile Fun Run/Walk, and kids’ fun run as well as a virtual option for both the 5K and the 1-mile.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
smilepolitely.com
Restaurant Week 2023 must-have bites
Restaurant Week 2023 begins this weekend on Friday, January 27th and runs through Saturday, February 4th. This delicious nine day celebration of local restaurants is hosted by Visit Champaign County, and there are more than 40 participating restaurants across Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Rantoul, St. Joe, and Mahomet. This year, the food options are vegan, American barbecue, Zambian, Italian, Vietnamese, Indian, Congolese, and more.
nowdecatur.com
Millikin University to Host First of Two High School-Level VEX Robotics Competitions
January 25, 2023 – Millikin University will host the first of two high school-level VEX Robotics Competitions on campus this spring semester on Saturday, January 28. Doors open to competitors at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC) on Millikin’s campus at 8:00 a.m. and the competition awards will be handed out at 4:00 p.m.
Springfield, January 26 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
smilepolitely.com
Five more delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana
Little else is more important (to me) than finding — and devouring — all the delicious chicken wings in Champaign-Urbana. Ever since the pandemic took Sakanaya’s and Crane Alley’s wings away, I have been continually searching for more C-U wings to love. Last year, I wrote about five places for inimitable wings around C-U: Black Dog, Masijta Grill, San Maru, Stango Cuisine, and The Stuft Bird; all amazing wings that aren’t like others in town. If you have a favorite chicken wing that isn’t included in these lists, do tell.
nowdecatur.com
Over $11,000 raised during alumni hockey game
January 26, 2023 – Decatur Youth Hockey Association announced they raised over $11,000 for the American Cancer Society during their annual Alumni Hockey Game over the Thanksgiving weekend. DYHA will formally present the donation during their High School Senior night this Sunday. During the annual DYHA Alumni game, 60-70...
wglt.org
Illinois awards Connect Transit $9.6 million for microtransit service
Bloomington-Normal's public transportation system will receive $9.6 million from the state of Illinois for its new on-demand service. Connect Transit plans to debut microtransit in late spring or early summer. It's an app-based service that transports passengers from their neighborhood to a fixed route. "These funds allow us to continue...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
