Helen “Eileen” Warren of Mount Vernon, passed away on Friday, January 20 at the age of 84. Eileen was born to Delmar and Marcell Dodson of Reeds, MO in 1938. She attended Reeds Elementary and Sarcoxie High Schools. She married Jack Warren in 1955 and five children were born from that union.

MOUNT VERNON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO