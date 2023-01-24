ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, MO

HELEN "EILEEN" WARREN

Helen “Eileen” Warren of Mount Vernon, passed away on Friday, January 20 at the age of 84. Eileen was born to Delmar and Marcell Dodson of Reeds, MO in 1938. She attended Reeds Elementary and Sarcoxie High Schools. She married Jack Warren in 1955 and five children were born from that union.
GORDON RAY BALDEN

Gordon Ray Balden, 68, of Mt. Vernon passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19 while at the Sarcoxie Nursing Center in Sarcoxie. He was born on March 5, 1954 in Monett, son of the late George Henry Balden and Esther T. (Schmeling) Balden. At a young age, he was baptized and...
