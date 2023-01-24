Read full article on original website
Police's return to Des Moines school patrol is brief
Police returned to help monitor most of Des Moines' high schools earlier this week due to concerns about possible gang retaliation following a shooting Monday that left two teenagers dead, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek tells Axios. That resulted in a quick, no-injury response to a separate incident Tuesday when a student brought a gun into East High School, he says. Yes, but: The extra monitoring was provided at the district's request and is completed, with no plans to resume in-school patrols, per Parizek. Catch up fast: The Monday shooting occurred downtown at "Starts Right Here," an education and monitoring...
KCCI.com
DMPD monitors possibility of violent retaliation following shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — In the aftermath of Monday'sshooting at Starts Right Here, Des Moines police say they are monitoring social media and talking with informants. They are concerned about violent retaliation for the killings of 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — police say they were both known gang members.
northwestmoinfo.com
One Charged in Fatal Shooting at Des Moines Alternative Education Program
DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Des Moines police say an 18-year-old is charged in the shooting deaths Monday of two teens at an alternative education program. Preston Walls of Des Moines faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for a shooting that took place at the non-profit “Starts Right Here.” Police say two male Des Moines students, ages 16 and 18, were killed. Their names have not been released. The program’s founder – local hip-hop artist and activist Will Holmes, also known as Will Keeps — was also shot in the attack. He remains hospitalized in serious condition. Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie began last night’s (Monday) city council meeting addressing the shooting.
iheart.com
Criminal Complaint Details the Des Moines Student Shooting Monday
The criminal complaint filed by police in the shooting at a non-profit Monday in Des Moines details the initial investigation and charges against 18-year-old suspect Preston Walls of West Des Moines. In the document investigators say Walls had a loaded 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun when he entered the Starts Right...
DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday.
KCRG.com
Des Moines Police release victims names in shooting
Racial equity groups frustrated with response to video of Devonna Walker. More than three weeks later, no one has been arrested and it's not unclear if anyone will face criminal charges. City High players were pulled off the court during a game yesterday against Fairfield following a series of events...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shooting at a Des Moines educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless,” the city’s police chief said Wednesday. The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr — who were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged Preston Walls, 18, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. Walls is being held at the Polk County Jail on $1 million bond and will next appear in court on Feb. 3. Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert released a statement in which he noted that such shootings have “become increasingly common across the country, and our community is no different.”
KCCI.com
2 detained after deadly Des Moines shooting have been released
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have released the remaining two people who were detained following adeadly shooting at a Des Moines outreach center on Monday. Police arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls, of West Des Moines, in connection to the shooting. Walls is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation. The other two people detained by police have been released without charges.
Radio Iowa
Governor to speak with victim of Monday’s shooting in Des Moines
Iowa’s governor says she hopes to speak soon with the leader of a Des Moines youth program who’s in serious condition after a shooting at the facility. Des Moines Police have identified the two students who were killed yesterday. In 2017, Governor Reynolds was in an anti-crime video...
KCCI.com
Pieper Lewis set to accept plea deal for escape from women’s center
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teenager who admitted to killing a man she says repeatedly raped her will accept a plea deal for escaping the women's center she was sentenced to. Pieper Lewis was 15 when she was arrested for the stabbing death of Zachary Brooks in...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
KCCI.com
Man killed by explosion, fire in Polk County has been identified
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who died during anexplosion Wednesday at the Metro Motors building has been identified. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Tad Costello, of Johnston, died from his injuries. Costello operated his own repair business, Eastown Tire and Auto, in the back of the...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
KCCI.com
Starts Right Here to hold candlelight vigil after deadly shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starts Right Here announced that they will hold a candlelight vigil in the wake of Monday'sshooting that killed two students and seriously injured Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps. Starts Right Here is a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Keeps started the program...
Suspect arrested in Des Moines shooting that left 2 students dead, founder of education program in serious condition, police say
CNN — A man was arrested and charged with murder after a shooting at an educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines, Iowa, left two students dead and the program’s founder seriously injured, authorities said in a press release. At 12:53 p.m. Monday, police and fire personnel...
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside
(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
Plea hearing scheduled for Pieper Lewis over probation violation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea hearing has been set in the probation violation case of 18-year-old Pieper Lewis. Lewis appeared briefly in Polk County court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference, where the judge set her plea hearing for March 9th. Lewis was sentenced in September after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful […]
KCCI.com
Three people taken into custody after shooting at Des Moines nonprofit
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say three people are in custody following adeadly shooting on Monday afternoon. Police tracked them from Starts Right Here to Thomas Beck Road. Police say they saw a suspicious vehicle leave the scene of the shooting. Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
