Chrissy Teigen Shared the Most Adorable First Look at Baby Esti's Sweet Face
During a sweet snuggle session with her newborn daughter Esti, Chrissy Teigen snapped a photo of the sleeping angel — and she is so precious! This is the first close-up look at Esti’s face, and she is a perfect mix of her mom and her dad, John Legend. “Look at u out here lookin like a baby,” Teigen captioned the photo on Instagram. Esti is sleeping with one hand resting on her cheek and the other curled in. The Cravings author and her daughter are enjoying some skin-to-skin bonding with a fuzzy grey blanket for extra warmth. With her dark brown hair...
‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast’s Dating History: Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall and More Stars’ Love Lives
Looking for love. Just like on How I Met Your Father, the cast of the hit sitcom have been candid about their search for The One. The How I Met Your Mother spinoff, which was released in January 2022, follows Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her group of friends in Manhattan. Viewers also get a glimpse […]
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Pregnant Hilary Swank shows off baby bump at gym in impressive workout video
Hilary Swank won’t let her pregnancy slow her down. The actress, who is expecting twin babies in April, hit the gym on Friday for an impressive workout. “Me and Da Babes workin’ out 🤍🤍,” Swank, 48, captioned a video on Instagram of herself exercising with a big smile on her face. “Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday,” she continued. The “Alaska Daily” star’s Instagram followers praised the post, with one joking, “Wow it’s like you have the strength of 3 people.” Singer Jewel, meanwhile, commented, “Amazing!! You look so good!” “Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson echoed, “You are everything!” Swank announced in October 2022 that she and...
Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’
Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares new family photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared photos from a day spent at the beach with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Kylie Jenner Clarifies How to Pronounce Her Son Aire's New Name
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner is clearing the air on the pronunciation of her son's new name. On Jan. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed that her and Travis Scott's baby boy, their second child, is named Aire, more than 10 months after she announced that they had changed his original name, which was Wolf. After Instagram fan page @kyliesnapchat shared the news about the child's new name, with the caption, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Kylie commented, "AIR" with a red heart emoji.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Elite Daily
Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Reported Custody Agreement
After five years of an off-again, on-again romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly broke up in January. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that despite the couple’s new status, they will “always remain friends and great co-parents.” Jenner and Scott have two children together, Stormi and Aire (previously named Wolf). And per reports, their custody agreement puts their kids’ interests first.
See Nikki Bella Shock Sister Brie With Wedding News in Nikki Bella Says I Do Preview
Watch: Nikki Bella SHOCKS Brie With Rapid Wedding Date. Planning a wedding takes time and precision and patience…but not for Nikki Bella. As the WWE star explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at her four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do—which premieres Jan. 26—she and husband Artem Chigvintsev have finally decided to tie the knot, however, "In like four weeks."
Pregnant Rumer Willis Sweetly Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump During Hospital Visit In LA: Photo
Expecting momma! The House Bunny star Rumer Willis, 34, looked adorable as she cradled her growing pregnant belly while leaving the doctor’s office in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Rumer looked cozy, yet chic, as she rocked a pair of black leggings and a beige long-sleeve blouse. The 34-year-old made sure to accessorize her look with a matching cream-colored sweater, black suede Birkenstock clogs, and white crew socks. While she walked through the parking lot of the hospital, Rumer appeared in good spirits in anticipation of her first baby.
Goldie Hawn Cherishes Visits With Her Granddaughter Rio! See Her Cutest Photos Over the Years
Goldie Hawn’s grandkids always make her smile! The Cactus Flower actress and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, are grandparents to seven adorable little ones. She loves documenting time spent with her grandchildren, including her sweet granddaughter Rio Hudson. Rio was born in July 2013 to Goldie’s son Oliver Hudson...
Popculture
Katie Holmes' Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend
Emilio Vitolo Jr., Katie Holmes' ex, is going to be a father. Page Six reported that Vitolo is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Sammy Piccininni. This update comes nearly two years after Vitolo and Holmes broke up after less than a year of dating. Vitolo, who is a chef,...
The crying started as soon as the decorations started coming down. A woman learns importance of teamwork on wedding day
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. After the master of the ceremony gave his concluding remarks, I looked at my husband, still wearing my wedding gown, looking all cute, and said, Is that it?? Are we done? Do you mean people are now leaving? I couldn't believe the wedding was over. I fell on the floor and couldn't stop crying!
Kylie Jenner ‘Leaned On’ Kendall Amidst Travis Scott Split: They’re Bond Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ (Exclusive)
Kylie Jenner is tighter with her sister Kendall than ever before — and they have their exes to thank! A Karjenner family insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie, 25, and Kendall’s recent breakups with rapper Travis Scott, 31, and Phoenix Suns’ basketball star, Devin Booker, 26, respectively, have caused their relationship to become incredibly close. “Kylie admired Kendall for how she walked through her breakup Devin,” the source told us.
