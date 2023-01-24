ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor Boys Nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 [STATS]

The Bangor Boys were nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th. Bangor outscored Oxford Hills 21-8 in the 4th Quarter but had dug themselves too big of a hole. Oxford Hills led 20-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 26-22 at the...
MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner Boys Beat Mattanawcook Academy 59-52 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 59-52 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th. Mattanawcook Academy took a 15-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after Sumner outscored Mattanawcook Academy 14-3 in the 2nd Quarter, Sumner led 25-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Girls Double Up Brewer 56-28 [STATS]

The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team doubled up Brewer 56-28 in Hampden on Tuesday, January 24th. The Broncos led 17-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy was up 38-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Hampden Academy...
Brewer Beats Hampden Academy 52-38 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos, 52-38, in Hampden, on Tuesday, January 24th. The keys - Brewer outscored Hampden Academy 14-6 in the 3rd Quarter and went 14-16 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Hampden Academy led 8-6 at the end of the...
UMaine Women Defeat UMass Lowell 61-50

The early (11 a.m.) tip-off didn't seem to bother the UMaine Women's Basketball Team, as they defeated UMass Lowell 61-50 on Wednesday, January 25th in Lowell. Maine led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears outscored UMass Lowell 20-8 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 57-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner Boys Defeat Central 62-40 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team beat Central 62-40 in East Corinth on Tuesday, January 25th. Central led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then Sumner went on a 20-5 run in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner let 43-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks. Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
