Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
Bangor Girls Suffer 1st Loss of the Season Falling to Unbeaten Oxford Hills 39-34 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball lost for the 1st time on Tuesday night, falling to unbeaten Oxford Hills 39-34 at Red Barry Gymnasium. Bangor had the lead at the end of the 1st Quarter 12-9, but the Vikings outscored Bangor 17-6 in the 2nd Quarter and Oxford Hills led 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Oxford Hills led 35-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor Boys Nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 [STATS]
The Bangor Boys were nipped by Oxford Hills 48-45 at Red Barry Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th. Bangor outscored Oxford Hills 21-8 in the 4th Quarter but had dug themselves too big of a hole. Oxford Hills led 20-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 26-22 at the...
MDI Boys Rain Down 12 3’s and Beats Hermon 60-42 [STATS]
The MDI Boys Basketball Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back, raining down 12 3-pointers and beat the Hermon Hawks in Hermon on Wednesday night, January 25th. MDI led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 30-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans led 44-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner Boys Beat Mattanawcook Academy 59-52 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 59-52 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th. Mattanawcook Academy took a 15-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after Sumner outscored Mattanawcook Academy 14-3 in the 2nd Quarter, Sumner led 25-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Hampden Girls Double Up Brewer 56-28 [STATS]
The Hampden Broncos Girls Basketball Team doubled up Brewer 56-28 in Hampden on Tuesday, January 24th. The Broncos led 17-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Hampden Academy was up 38-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Hampden Academy...
Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Madelyn Deprey Named Big East Player of Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth's Chance Mercier and Caribou's Madelyn Deprey who were respectively named the Big East Boy's and Girl's Player of the Week for Week 6, as voted by the coaches of the Big East. Chance Mercier played 2 games for Ellsworth scoring 47 points, including his 1000th career point....
Brewer Beats Hampden Academy 52-38 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team beat the Hampden Academy Broncos, 52-38, in Hampden, on Tuesday, January 24th. The keys - Brewer outscored Hampden Academy 14-6 in the 3rd Quarter and went 14-16 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter. Hampden Academy led 8-6 at the end of the...
Ellsworth Girls Tame Foxcroft Academy Ponies 70-42 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Foxcroft Academy 70-42 in Ellsworth at Katsiaficas Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 24th. Ellsworth led 20-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 35-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles went on a 23-5 run in the 3rd Quarter to lead 58-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
UMaine Women Defeat UMass Lowell 61-50
The early (11 a.m.) tip-off didn't seem to bother the UMaine Women's Basketball Team, as they defeated UMass Lowell 61-50 on Wednesday, January 25th in Lowell. Maine led 17-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears outscored UMass Lowell 20-8 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 57-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer Witches Visit Hampden Academy Broncos in Boys’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Brewer Witches visit the Hampden Academy Broncos in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The game will begin below at 7 p.m. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here. 30 famous...
Snow Has Caused The Collapse Of A Structure At The U Of Maine
According to a report on the WGME website, Mahaney Dome at UMO has collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice from today's storm. No one was injured in the collapse. The article seems to indicate that this happens every year. According to the Go Black Bears website, the...
Sumner Boys Defeat Central 62-40 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball Team beat Central 62-40 in East Corinth on Tuesday, January 25th. Central led 12-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then Sumner went on a 20-5 run in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner let 43-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race
A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race. The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks. Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were...
Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse
PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
Bangor Ups Its Game to Get the Sidewalks Cleared of Snow, Too
We got 15 inches of snow on Monday. Was it that long ago? And then add to it, what we got overnight and this morning. The plows do what they do, each and every storm. Whether they are city or town employees or independent contractors doing home driveways and store parking lots.
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
mainebiz.biz
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
869
Followers
5K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0