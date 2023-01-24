ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

More Route 9 Land Slated For Open Space In Ocean County

BERKELEY – An open space north of Mastapeter Funeral Home will likely remain that way – open space – as the township and county work to preserve it. This is the small lot adjacent to the funeral home that has the white fence in front of it. Although it might not look like much, it’s approximately 2.5 acres. A photo from the 1930s on display in town hall shows that the land used to house Scherrer’s Gas Station. Later, it was Mother Earth’s Garden Center.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning

A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter

Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
advertisernewsnorth.com

Route 94 in Vernon reopens after accident

All lanes on Route 94 in Vernon were reopened as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, police said. The road was closed in both directions between Butternut Drive and Grange Road early Wednesday because of an accident resulting in a downed pole and wires.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
thecoaster.net

Festive New Year in Neptune

The Lunar New Year was celebrated Sunday at Groove Nails Spa in Neptune and the dancers then walked down to Sea Crab restaurant where the music and dancing continued.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

PSE&G to lower gas supply charge by 23%, effective Feb. 1

Here’s a statement few people have seen while the economy is trying to fight off a recession: A major New Jersey company is lowering its prices. Public Service Electric & Gas officials said they will announce Wednesday morning that the utility is lowering gas bills for its residential customers by 23%, effective Feb. 1.
NJ.com

N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs

Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

3 NJ Restaurants Make It On Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

Nationwide — Three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp' Top 100 Restaurants in 2023. The restaurants are Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen in West Orange. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. On the list, Jessica's Cafe was Ranked No. 40 Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft...
PLAINFIELD, NJ

