FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr. Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List
ATLANTA – For the second straight season, Kansas redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. has been named one of 15 to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. Last season at Texas Tech, McCullar was one of five finalists for the Naismith Defensive...
🎾 Kansas to Compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for ITA Kickoff Weekend to face off against Michigan on Saturday, January 28th at 10 a.m. CT followed by Oregon or Oklahoma State on Sunday, January 29th. Kansas will look to continue its success after...
👟 Kansas Cross Country Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Recognition
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced the 2022 cross country individual and team academic awards Thursday, with both of the Kansas men’s and women’s teams earning All-Academic team honors and Chandler Gibbens earning All-Academic individual honors. To be...
🏀 Elmarko Jackson Named McDonald’s All-American
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball signee Elmarko Jackson has been named a 2023 McDonald’s All-American and will participate in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Only 24 players among the more than 700 nominated were selected as 2023...
🏈 Kansas Football Announces Addition of 13 Newcomers
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Lance Leipold announced the addition of 13 newcomers to the Kansas football roster today. All 13 student-athletes are on campus and enrolled at Kansas for the 2023 spring semester. Among Kansas’ newcomers, 12 come from Division I programs. Combined, they have played in 250...
