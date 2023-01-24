Read full article on original website
Related
telecompetitor.com
Charter, 11 Smaller Providers, Win Missouri Broadband Grants
The Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded Charter Communications nearly $12 million in grants for three broadband deployment projects in Missouri. A total of $261 million was awarded, with the balance going to 11 smaller providers. The smaller providers included electric cooperatives such as Co-Mo Comm, Conexon Connect, Osage...
telecompetitor.com
Alaska (Still) Aims to Use State Broadband Map to Get Its Fair Share of BEAD Funding
Engineering firm Dewberry Alaska, in collaboration with mapping company Ecopia AI, Rasmuson Foundation and the State of Alaska, is working on a broadband map based on what Ecopia AI is calling “an accurate, up-to-date and complete map of every building, in both rural and urban areas, in the state.”
Comments / 0