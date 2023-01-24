Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims
Flandreau Indian School, South Dakota, choir. [Between 1909 and 1932] Photograph. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, . When Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The...
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor’s office, bill sponsor say they’re open to phase-out for proposed Montana child tax credit
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) The governor’s policy director and the bill sponsor said Thursday they would be open to including a phase-out at a slightly higher income level in their measure that would provide a $1,200 tax credit for each Montana child ages 5 and under.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fentanyl-related overdoses rising throughout Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From multiple sources, there appears to be a spike in what is believed to be Fentanyl-related overdoses in 10 counties around the state. This is a notification to alert all public safety of an unusual number of opioid-related overdoses occurring in a short time span. Since January 11th there have been at least 24 opioid overdoses identified, with at least 5 fatalities. Many of these persons reported taking fentanyl prior to their overdose.
Fairfield Sun Times
Poor Man's Lobster: De-mystifying Montana's lesser known game fish
It’s a fish of many names: burbot, ling, eel pout, lawyer, mud shark and poor man’s lobster, just to name a few. Montana’s major rivers and reservoirs are home to a fish that may not be the first to come to mind like trout or walleyes for anglers, but ling have a certain following when it comes to a unique fishing experience and great eating.
Fairfield Sun Times
New Mexico’s legislative session, funded by oil and gas, promises fireworks
Natural gas is burned off at a wellsite near Lovington, New Mexico. (Photo by Jerry Redfern for Capital & Main) New Mexico headed into its 56th legislative session last week, and while much of the early talk from legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham centered on money for childhood development programs, social programs and tax rebates, the big background story of this year’s session is oil and gas money and how the state is going to spend it.
Fairfield Sun Times
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana 'won’t undermine' taxpayer returns with ESG investments, governor says
(The Center Square) – Montana will no longer allow state funds to go towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. Joining the Montana Board of Investments in his announcement, Gov. Greg Gianforte said recently his administration is committed to getting returns on $26 billion in investments of the state’s financial assets, but it "will not advance a political agenda."
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor Greg Gianforte Speaks to Montanans at State of the State Address
HELENA -- In his State of the State address, Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke to Montanans on Wednesday night about a variety of issues currently facing the Treasure State, including the economy, taxes, and education. Citing the state’s $2.5B budget surplus, Gianforte boasted about Montana’s economic growth. “Thanks to the hard...
Fairfield Sun Times
DOJ Calls for collaborative effort to rid communities of fentanyl
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One of the biggest issues sweeping across the nation right now…. Fentanyl. Right here in Montana we are seeing the Fentanyl issue showing its deadly head as the DOJ put out an alert saying since January 11, there have been 24 opioid overdoses reported across the state that have resulted in 5 deaths.
Fairfield Sun Times
ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order
Judge Michael Moses of Yellowstone County at a court hearing on July 11, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates.
Fairfield Sun Times
The two victims of Friday's deadly crash in Bozeman ID'd
UPDATE: JAN. 24 AT 9:31 A.M. The two victims of Friday's deadly crash in Bozeman have been identified. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said in a social media post the victims were identified as Abdiaziz Adan, 33, and Sharmarke Ali, 36, both of Minnesota. According to GCSO, a semi-tractor...
Comments / 0