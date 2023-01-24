Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
overtimeheroics.net
Detroit Red Wings Leaning on Young Players Recently
Both Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren have been a vital part of the Detroit Red Wings lineup recently. The two young wingers have found their scoring touch despite struggling to do so in the early part of the 2022-23 season. These two have proven that they can play at the NHL level and will be part of the Red Wings Roster as they become a playoff team. Raymond has scored 15 goals in 45 games this season while Berggren has scored seven goals in 32 games played during his rookie season.
NHL
Carter's son has priceless reaction after receiving dad's hockey card
There is nothing better for a young fan than receiving their favorite hockey player's card, especially if it's their dad's. Jeff Carter's son, Caden, had a priceless reaction to getting his dad's hockey card in his new deck. Caden waited until the Pittsburgh Penguins forward got home from his game...
hubpages.com
Harold Ballard: The Curmudgeonly National Hockey League Team Owner
He became the majority owner of the storied Toronto Maple Leafs in 1972 and presided over a spectacular decline in the National Hockey League (NHL) team's fortunes. Ballard seemed to put a lot of effort into portraying himself as a cantankerous, sexist, bully. But, there was more to this enigmatic man than just being a pantomime villain. Writer William Houston described him as “loud, bombastic, and profane ... Miserly with staff, he sometimes helped out the poor and disadvantaged.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Olympic champion Clément Noël wins night slalom in Austria
SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — With his home world championships looming, French skier Clément Noël finally ended his long victory drought on the World Cup circuit. The slalom specialist won a night race Tuesday for his first victory since winning Olympic gold last February. It was the 10th career win for Noël, but first on the World Cup since triumphing at his home race in Val d’Isère in December 2021.
Yardbarker
6 Players to Watch at the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game is a chance for the best and brightest draft-eligible players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to show scouts and fans what they bring to the table. This year’s group, headlined by Connor Bedard, features plenty of talent and prospects that have the potential to be franchise-changing. Here is a look at six players to watch during the event.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings open Fathers and Mentors Trip in Montreal on Thursday
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings players, coaches and training staff will welcome their respective fathers and mentors on the club's upcoming back-to-back road set, which starts on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Puck drop between Detroit (20-18-8; 48 points) and Original Six-rival Montreal (20-25-3; 43...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Prospect Report: Bolduc, Hofer, Snuggerud, Neighbours
Over the past decade, the St. Louis Blues have been one of the most successful teams in the NHL. Since the 2012-13 season, they have earned a total of 994 points, good enough for fifth in league standings in that timespan, joined by the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ranking among the league’s elite, the Blues have not selected higher than the 17th overall pick when drafting Zachary Bolduc in 2021 while averaging the 26th overall pick since 2012. In that time span, they have managed to draft multiple players that have either become key members of their NHL squad or highly regarded top-100 prospects.
Comments / 0