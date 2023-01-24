Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Mystery Solved: Scientists Discover How Melanoma Tumors Control Mortality
A team of scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine has found the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science, they describe how they identified the specific genetic changes that allow tumors to grow rapidly while also preventing their own death. This discovery could have significant implications for the way melanoma is understood and treated by oncologists.
Medical News Today
How do people get bladder cancer?
Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
The Role of NMN in Cancer Prevention
Are you looking for a way to protect yourself from cancer?. A revolutionary new study has uncovered a surprising link between a naturally occurring molecule in the body called nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and cancer prevention.
MedicalXpress
Drug combo breaks down cancer resistance to immunotherapy
Immunotherapy is a way of treating cancer by reprogramming the patient's immune system to attack their tumor. This cutting-edge approach has significantly impacted the treatment of cancer patients, and already boasts cases of long-term remission. Nonetheless, many patients either don't respond to immunotherapy, or if they do, the effects are...
Healthline
Understanding Bladder Cancer Stages
Bladder cancer staging helps determine which treatment options should be pursued as well as your overall outlook. If you receive a diagnosis of bladder cancer, your doctor will want to determine its stage. There are two main ways to stage bladder cancer: the TNM system and the number system. Doctors...
MedicalXpress
Investigational drug may combat brain tumors by targeting cancer cells' fat production
Because glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and lethal brain cancer, is resistant to conventional therapies, investigators are searching for characteristics of glioblastoma cells that could point to promising drug targets. One such characteristic is the cells' reliance on what's called de novo lipid synthesis—or the conversion of carbohydrates to fats—to support...
WebMD
People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements
Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
pharmacytimes.com
Research Finds CAR T-Cell Therapy May Eliminate Tumor Cells Left After Surgery
CAR T cell gel eliminated the residual tumor cells in almost all mouse models, allowing the mice to survive when they otherwise would have succumbed to tumor recurrence. A recent preclinical study has found that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, an approach that reprograms patients’ own immune cells to attack blood cancers, may enhance the efficacy of surgery for solid tumors.
targetedonc.com
Lung Cancer Drugs in Development to Address Resistance Mutations
Nathan Pennell, MD, PhD, discusses the importance of developing drugs based on resistance to previous treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer. Nathan Pennell, MD, PhD, vice chair of clinical research and director of lung cancer medical oncology at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, discusses the importance of developing drugs based on resistance to previous treatments in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
MedicalXpress
Keys to making immunotherapy work against pancreatic cancer found in tumor microenvironment
A new study that analyzed the tumor microenvironment of pancreatic cancer revealed the cause of tumor cell resistance to immunotherapy and resulted in new treatment strategies. This study, led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, is the latest from an ongoing platform trial formed in 2015 to...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy combined with targeted therapy for colorectal cancer yields promising outcomes for patients
A new study that used insights from the lab to drive a clinical trial for patients with a difficult-to-treat form of colorectal cancer improved patients' response to treatment and has yielded key insights with broad relevance to other forms of cancer. Led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center,...
MedicalXpress
New findings on therapy-related myeloid cancers
Scientists at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have illuminated how treatments for multiple myeloma and other aggressive blood cancers can lead to future malignancies, called therapy-related myeloid neoplasms (tMNs). These findings from Sylvester's Myeloma Research Institute highlight the importance of fully understanding the long-term impact anti-cancer therapies can have on patients. The research was published in the journal Blood.
Gizmodo
Donor CAR T Cells Show Promise as Cancer Treatment in Early Human Trial
An experimental treatment that uses donor white blood cells to fend off cancer continues to show promise, early research in humans has found. The therapy appeared to be relatively safe and tolerable, and over half of patients with difficult-to-treat multiple myeloma responded to it. T cells are one of the...
MedicalXpress
Using a seaweed sugar to trigger immune responses that suppress melanomas
Immunotherapies have improved outcomes of many patients with cancer, including melanoma. But these therapies work for only a subset of patients. Numerous studies are looking at improving responses, including research focusing on enhancing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). TILs are immune cells in tumors that can recognize and attack the cancer cells but often there aren't enough of them or they're unable to harness a strong enough response to durably suppress tumor growth and spread.
Healthline
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
Healthline
Can a CT Scan Accurately Detect and Monitor Bladder Cancer?
Computed tomography (CT) scans are imaging tests that are very effective in detecting and monitoring bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is a type of urinary tract cancer. It affects the bladder’s lining or muscle because of cells that develop abnormally. Bladder cancer occurs more frequently in males. Symptoms can include:
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to OR-440 for Treatment of Adrenocortical Carcinoma
OR-449 is being developed for both adult and pediatric patients with adrenocortical carcinoma, as well as other cancers known to express a high level of steroidogenic factor-1. Officials with the FDA have granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to OR-440, an investigational drug for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical carcinoma...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify possible approach to prevent cancer from evolving to resist treatment
A new clinical and preclinical study from UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center identifies the DNA roots of resistance to targeted cancer therapy, providing a possible strategy to address a vexing issue in cancer therapeutics. Results are published online ahead of print in Cancer Discovery. "We are taking a fresh approach...
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
Healthline
Here’s Why Multiple Myeloma Is Considered a Blood Cancer
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer because it forms in plasma cells, a kind of white blood cell that creates antibodies. Multiple myeloma, sometimes called myeloma, is uncommon. About. in the United States has a lifetime risk of developing multiple myeloma (less than 1%). The overproduction of plasma...
