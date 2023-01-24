ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panic! At The Disco Announces Breakup After 19 Years

By craig_rebelmouse
 2 days ago
This just in. Originally formed in 2004 by friends in Las Vegas, Panic! At The Disco is no more.

Brendon Urie announced on Instagram that the band will be coming to an end after the upcoming Europe tour. He said that he and his wife are expecting a baby, and the life change weighed heavily in his mind to come to this decision. "Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," he said.

Previous departures from the band occurred in 2006, 2009 and 2015. Urie was the last man standing from the original group.

Before the official end, Panic! At The Disco is set to play in the following European cities in February and March: Vienna, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Paris, Glasgow, Birmingham, London, and Manchester.

The band was known for hits like I Write Sins Not Tragedies, Death of a Bachelor, and High Hopes.

