Read full article on original website
Related
Brendon Urie & Wife Expecting 1st Baby, Singer Ends Panic! At The Disco To Focus On Family
Brendon Urie and his wife Sarah are expecting their first child! The singer, 35, shared that his wife, 35, was pregnant in a social media post on his band Panic! At The Disco‘s Instagram account on Tuesday, January 24. With the exciting news that he was going to become a dad for the first time, he did reveal that unfortunately, he’d decided to call it a day with P!ATD. “Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” he wrote in the post. “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”
Fans React to Brendon Urie Breaking Up Panic! at the Disco
Rock fans immediately started reacting after lead singer Brendon Urie announced the breakup of his longtime pop-rock band, Panic! at the Disco, in a statement he shared to social media on Tuesday (Jan. 24). In his message, the singer revealed that the group best known for their 2006 emo favorite...
Here’s Why Panic! At The Disco Are Breaking Up After 19 Years—The ‘Journey Must End For A New 1 To Begin’
Band of memories. After a nearly 19-year run, many Panic! fans are asking: why is Panic! at the Disco breaking up? Lead vocalist Brendon Urie announced that after the final leg of their 2023 tour, the band will be no more. Panic! at The Disco was formed in 2004 when guitarist Ryan Ross and drummer Spencer Smith were in high school in Las Vegas. The duo had a band called Pet Salamander where they would cover Blink-182 songs. They forayed into making their own songs and recruited vocalist Brendon Urie and bassist Brent Wilson and released their debut album A Fever...
Panic! At The Disco says it is disbanding
The widely known pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco officially announced earlier today that they have broken up.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
2 Chainz Unearths Late Father’s Stash Of Hidden Cash
2 Chainz has revealed that he has discovered his late father’s cash stash in his home. In a video uploaded to YouTube by 9MagTV, the Amazon Music Live host runs his hands through the bag of strategically placed dollar bills. He begins to explain how he unearthed the benjamins, sounding shocked at what he discovered. More from VIBE.comOffset Shares Flicks From Family Ski Trip With Cardi B And Kids21 Savage Announced As 'Amazon Music Live' Season Finale PerformanceYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous LP 'Paper Route Frank' “Quick story. I had a busted pipe in the basement,” Tity Boi began, detailing his findings....
Anna Faris Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Justin Bieber sells rights to ‘Baby,’ rest of music catalog
The deal reportedly cost $200 million which is one of the biggest sales for a musician as young as Bieber.
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Nickelback bringing back ‘Those Days’ with Las Vegas stop on ‘Get Rollin’ Tour
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “If Today Was Your Last Day,” would you go see Nickelback? Well, get ready to feel like a “Rockstar” and “Photograph” some memories on the band’s new tour. Just make sure not to “Burn It to the Ground.” Rock band Nickelback announced Monday their “Get Rollin” Tour, named after the band’s […]
Brendon Urie, frontman and final member of Panic! At The Disco, announces the band's official disbandment
Panic! At The Disco debuted as a four-piece pop rock act in 2005, but has served as a solo vehicle for Brendon Urie in recent years.
CNET
'The Last of Us' Episode 2 Makes Some Major Changes to Game's Story
The Last of Us episode 2 landed on HBO Max last Sunday, and it saw Ellie, Tess and Joel take the first steps of their dark journey across the US. Fans of the classic video game will undoubtedly be pleased at how closely the series mirrors the source material. There...
Panic! At The Disco To Disband After European Tour
Pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco will disband after nearly 20 years together, singer and frontman Brendon Urie announced today. The split will happen after the completion of a European tour in Manchester, England on March 10. Urie announced the break-up on Instagram today, explaining that he and wife Sarah are expecting their first child and he wants to “put my focus and energy on my family.” See his complete statement below. Formed in 2004 in Las Vegas by longtime friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. With only Urie remaining from the original line-up, the band has essentially become his...
John Lennon Once Got Thrown Out of Vegas Concert During His ‘Lost Weekend’ Period
John Lennon had a few public outbursts during the ‘lost weekend’ years, and one outburst got him thrown out of a Vegas concert for a famous singer
CNET
More People Need to Watch One of the Best Sci-Fi Movies of 2022
The 2022 sci-fi gem Vesper won't strike a chord with everyone. This dystopian-set mystery is a moving picture book, turning the pages slowly so you can absorb every delicate, wonder-inducing detail. In other words, don't watch this if you're after a mindless action blockbuster. Watch it -- on Netflix in...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Melyssa Ford Teased After Ex-Boyfriend Flo Rida Wins $86M Lawsuit
Melyssa Ford was the butt of jokes during Joe Budden’s latest episode of his podcast after announcing to listeners that her ex-boyfriend Flo Rida, won $86 million in a civil lawsuit. The Low rapper sued the energy drink Celsius for breaching terms of an endorsement deal and won the...
CNET
Oscars Best Picture Nominees 2023: How to Stream the Awards Contenders
After nabbing the best picture Golden Globe, Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin has earned a nomination for best picture at the Oscars. Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland in the 1920s, the film captures a sudden rift between two lifelong friends and everything that follows. The film is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson (both also appeared in McDonagh's debut film, In Bruges). A quick warning: In addition to supplying genuine laughs, this movie goes to some surprisingly dark places.
Comments / 0