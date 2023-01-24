Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Syphilis cases are on the rise throughout Illinois
Health officials say the resurgence of syphilis in the U.S. is alarming because there are effective treatments and reliable prevention strategies. Another concern is the recent increase among women of childbearing age, coinciding with a rise of syphilis cases at birth. Untreated syphilis is associated with hearing loss, blindness, neurological...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deputies helping connect people to addiction recovery resources through Badges of Hope program
PADUCAH — Badges of Hope is a program of the McCracken County Sheriff's Department offering people who struggle with substance abuse a ride to recovery. Twenty-five days into 2023, three people have already received help through Badges of Hope. The sheriff's department offers the program in partnership with Four...
KFVS12
2 arrested in connection with report of shots fired at Marion, Ill. hotel
Student accused of making threat against New Madrid High School staff arrested. New Madrid County R-1 School District announced a student was taken into custody Wednesday morning, January 25. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 1/26. Carbondale man accused of...
kbsi23.com
Calvert City man faces trafficking, possession of Fentanyl charges
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man faces trafficking and possessing Fentanyl charges after he was arrested in McCracken County. Brice Alexander, 22, of Calvert City faces charges of trafficking in a 1st-degree – controlled substance – Fentanyl, possession of a 1st-degree -controlled substance – Fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KFVS12
Food safety during power outages
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As snowstorms hit the Heartland, it’s important to know proper food safety in the event of a power outage. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during an outage. It’s important to keep the door closed as much as possible. After four hours without power returning, you should discard all perishable food, such as meat, eggs, and leftovers.
wsiu.org
Cancellations, closures, and delays (1/25/2023)
Carbondale Community High School District 165: CLOSED. *UPDATED: John A Logan College: Campuses CLOSED - All Classes Remote. Southern Illinois University Carbondale: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Southeastern Illinois College: CLOSED. Southeast Missouri State University: Delayed opening - 10:00am. Businesses & Organizations:. Franklin-Williamson...
KFVS12
5 cited in connection with meth bust at Marion, Ill. hotel
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were cited in connection with a meth bust at a southern Illinois hotel. Kyle J. Williams, 31, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Police say Williams was seen around 2:20 p.m. in the area of Russell and Boulevard Street. When the detective tried to talk to Williams, he ran away. They said the chase ended and Williams was taken into custody near the area of Goodall and Hamlet Street.
southernillinoisnow.com
Investigation underway to possible human bone being found in rural Kell
The Marion County Sheriff and Coroner are investigating a possible human bone found at a rural Kell residence. The sheriff’s department was called to the home Sunday evening and after examining the bone contacted the coroner’s office. Coroner Troy Cannon says the bone was transported Monday morning to...
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after ‘shots fired’ call at Marion, IL hotel
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after Marion police responded to a shots fired call at a hotel. The Marion Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday, January 19 about “shots fired” at the Quality Inn located in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.
wish989.com
Three Facing Charges for Unlawfully Selling Firearms in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the unlawful sale of firearms in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, officer executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane. During the search, officers arrested 23-year-old Darrion J. Clark...
KFVS12
Carbondale receives nearly $2M to resurface South Wall Street
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will receive $1.8M in federal grant funding to resurface South Wall Street from Park Street to Walnut Street. The funding comes from the Highway Safety Improvement Program. In addition to resurfacing, the funding will allow the project to include a “Road Diet.” According to the Federal Highway Safety Administration, a “Road Diet” converts a four-lane roadway to a three-lane roadway consisting of two through lanes and a center two-way turn lane. This will allow reconfiguration to lower the potential for crashes and reduce vehicle speed.
920wmok.com
Name Released in Monday Night’s Pedestrian Fatality – Chief Masse talks with WMOK about the Negative Effects of Social Media when these types of events occur
(WMOK – Metropolis, IL) Illinois State Police Troop 10 has identified Amiee L. Davis, age 32 of Metropolis as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a jeep near the US45 / I24 interchange around 7:30 on Monday evening. A release from Illinois State Police Troop 10 advises...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new felony charges in Marion County Court
Three people face new felony charges in Marion County Court following weekend arrests. Bond was set at $75,000 for 35-year-olld Billie Peak of 607 West Third in Centralia after he was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Peek is accused of attempting to strangle a family member and grabbing the same person by the face and digging his fingers into her cheeks. If released on bond he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman jailed on meth possession, other charges
A traffic stop landed a Paducah woman behind bars after authorities say drugs were discovered in the vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle early Tuesday morning on Kentucky Avenue near the Deluxe Inn. A search reportedly uncovered about 4 grams of crystal methampehtamine, hydrocodone, and other items related to drug use.
KFVS12
Area first responders take part in regional search and rescue training
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders in southeast Missouri gathered to train in a search and rescue scenario. According to a release from the city of Sikeston, the Missouri Region E Homeland Response Team met up on Saturday, January 21 in Bollinger County for training at the Castor River Conservation Area near Marble Hill.
KFVS12
SIU opened with a delayed start, but many hoped for a snow day
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Nearly everyone on campus was hoping for a snow day. From teachers to students and even a member of the ROTC, but that wish was not granted today. “I was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, January 24th, 2023
Central City Police have arrested 38-year-old Roseanna Florez of Donna Drive in Irvington for possession of a fraudulent ID. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 55-year-old Scott Sussen of East 10th in Centralia was taken to the Marion County Jail after being arrested by his parole agent on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.
KFVS12
Drone12: Thousands without power in Bollinger County, Mo.
Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
q95fm.net
Two Men Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Police Allegedly Find Over 60 Grams Of Illegal Narcotics
An update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at approximately 1:39 a.m., Officer J. Arms conducted a traffic stop on a black 2003 Chevrolet S-10 for an equipment violation. During the investigation, Officer J. Arms discovered the operator had a suspended license, and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
KFVS12
Gen. John A. Logan birthday breakfast this Feb. in Murphysboro, Ill.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The General John A. Logan 32nd annual birthday breakfast will be held at the Murphysboro Middle School Cafeteria, February 11. The birthday breakfast celebrates the life of Civil War hero and southern Ill. native, Gen. Logan. It would be his 197th birthday. It is an all-you-can-eat...
